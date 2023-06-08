It Will All Go Down To The Wire At Martinborough

JUNE 8, 2023: The 2023 New Zealand Enduro Championship series goes down to the wire this weekend and all will be decided by the time the engines are finally shut off late on Sunday afternoon.

Just one point separates the two main contenders, Tauranga-based former Wairoa man Tommy Watts and Omihi’s Ethan McBreen, in the battle for outright honours, while the scrap for individual class glory also looks tight as riders head to the Wairarapa for the fourth and final round of the Yamaha-sponsored series this weekend (June 10-11).

In addition to Watts and McBreen, riders such as Nelson’s Bailey Basalaj, New Plymouth’s Sam Parker, Whitianga’s James Kerr, Taupo’s Brad Groombridge, Christchurch’s Josh Dando, Hastings rider Andy Gunson, Rangiora’s Travis Churchill, Tapanui’s Kylie Dorr, Blenheim’s Raphael Zyla, Rerewhakaaitu’s Zach Sefuiva, Paeroa’s Mark Whyte, Blenheim’s Don Munro and Brightwater’s Wayne Bensemann, to name a few, are also capable of collecting class honours on the farmland course near Martinborough this weekend.

Day one on Saturday will be run in a sprint format, with day two on Sunday a traditional timecard enduro race.

The two South Island rounds of the national series that have already been staged were also recognised as the two-round South Island Enduro Champs – and so those trophies have therefore now been awarded – but this weekend’s event at Martinborough stands as round two of the parallel-but-separate North Island Enduro Championships, meaning there is still plenty left to fight for.

In addition, this weekend’s racing at Martinborough also qualifies as round two of the Macaulay Metals Central Enduro Series (on Sunday only).

2023 NZ Enduro Champs calendar:

Round 1: May 6-7, Omihi, North Canterbury.

Round 2: May 13-14, Pigeon Valley Road, south of Nelson.

Round 3: June 4-5, Moonshine Valley Road, near Porirua, Wellington.

Round 4: June 10-11, Martinborough.

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

