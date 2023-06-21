Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jarrod McGrath Launches Second Book Exploring What Makes A CEO

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: Smart WFM

Sydney, June 21, 2023 – Global human capital management (HCM) consultancy, Smart WFM, today announced the launch of company founder and CEO Jarrod McGrath’s second book, The Modern CEO. Leveraging insights from business leaders worldwide, the book offers practical advice on leading, evolving and driving organisational success by adopting a people-centric philosophy.

The Modern CEO, which follows the 2021 launch of The Digital Workforce 2nd edition, is the second of three books in The People Imperative series. The trilogy represents McGrath’s 20 years’ experience working with blue and white-collar companies in retail, manufacturing, aged care, and other industries to hone the craft of leadership.

It includes leadership insights from Deloitte Australia CEO Adam Powick, LJ Hooker Group Australia and New Zealand CEO Christine Mikhael, Jaycar Group Retail CEO Chris Wilesmith, Indigenous Literacy Foundation CEO Ben Bowen, and Australian Payroll Association CEO Tracy Angwin, among others.

“In recent years the working world has withstood a pandemic, the impacts of climate change, productivity stagnation, widespread underpayment issues, the significant yet enigmatic force of AI, shaking up what we thought we knew about leadership,” McGrath said.

“Business and people leaders across the world, from those in service to those in aged care, have pondered what makes a CEO great today. The Modern CEO dives deep to unpack this while presenting fresh, practical and tangible insights to modern leadership.”

The core message of The Modern CEO is taking a people-centric approach, and showcasing how this increases loyalty, productivity, and commercial results. “People are at the core of every business. No matter how much technology or innovation you drive, your people are your strategic differentiator, and all leadership decisions should stem from their evolving needs, preferences and passions,” said McGrath.

The book starts with current challenges faced by leaders, including wage growth, productivity, the environment, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), delving into McGrath’s research and insights from other CEOs. The framework for success is delivered in four parts: purpose, leadership, people and operations, and other chapters are focus on protecting personal brand, looking after people’s wellbeing, and developing ‘digital muscle’; the ability to deal with often unpredictable technology advances such as AI.

Christine Mikhael, CEO at LJ Hooker Group, believes the book equips CEOs with the tools they need to succeed. “As a CEO in today’s constantly evolving world, it’s crucial to have a dynamic, people-focused leadership approach,” she said. “Whether you’re a current CEO or aspiring to take on the role in the future, this book is a must read for anyone looking to elevate their leadership skills.”

Ben Bowen, CEO at Indigenous Literacy Foundation, said the book brings additional awareness of Indigenous and First Nations learnings, especially around system thinking and the connection of people, family, community, society, and planet. “These do not have to be competing priorities, they can coexist and provide benefit in the modern corporate world,” he said.

The Modern CEO is available to order now in print, virtual and audio copy via Amazon, Booktopia, Barnes & Noble, Audible and directly from Smart WFM. More information is available here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Smart WFM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Propellernet: Kiwis Keen To Get Their Kit Off

Haulover Beach Park in Florida has been crowned the best beach for naked sunbathing in the world, followed by beaches in Brazil and Greece, with Aussies & Kiwis searching for nude beaches the most in the world. More>>


Tourism New Zealand: Kiwi's Chance To Shine As 1.2B Fans Eye Up Aotearoa

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is a significant opportunity to promote New Zealand to a major international audience, with 1.5 billion people expected to watch the matches. More>>


NZPF: New Zealand Powerlifting Raising The Bar

The New Zealand Powerlifting team has won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal so far, and is currently positioned third in most medals won at the 2023 IPF World Championship in Malta. More>>


Penny Hartill:
Novelist Catherine Chidgey Makes History - Again

Multi-award-winning writer Catherine Chidgey’s chilling psychological novel Pet, set in a Catholic primary school in the 1980s, has shot to number one on the NZ bestseller list after only two days on sale. More>>


Foundation North: Second Boost Of Funding For Asian Artists

In a step towards addressing funding inequities through targeted project grants, Asian artists in Tāmaki Makaurau & Northland have received over $650,000 in the second roll-out of funds to support initiatives that are by, with, and for Asian arts communities. More>>


Elephant Publicity: World Press Photo Exhibit Returns To Auckland

This highly acclaimed exhibition, which showcases photojournalism and documentary photography from the past year and is seen by millions in over sixty cities around the globe, returns to Auckland for the first time since 2019. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 