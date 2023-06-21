Jarrod McGrath Launches Second Book Exploring What Makes A CEO

Sydney, June 21, 2023 – Global human capital management (HCM) consultancy, Smart WFM, today announced the launch of company founder and CEO Jarrod McGrath’s second book, The Modern CEO. Leveraging insights from business leaders worldwide, the book offers practical advice on leading, evolving and driving organisational success by adopting a people-centric philosophy.

The Modern CEO, which follows the 2021 launch of The Digital Workforce 2nd edition, is the second of three books in The People Imperative series. The trilogy represents McGrath’s 20 years’ experience working with blue and white-collar companies in retail, manufacturing, aged care, and other industries to hone the craft of leadership.

It includes leadership insights from Deloitte Australia CEO Adam Powick, LJ Hooker Group Australia and New Zealand CEO Christine Mikhael, Jaycar Group Retail CEO Chris Wilesmith, Indigenous Literacy Foundation CEO Ben Bowen, and Australian Payroll Association CEO Tracy Angwin, among others.

“In recent years the working world has withstood a pandemic, the impacts of climate change, productivity stagnation, widespread underpayment issues, the significant yet enigmatic force of AI, shaking up what we thought we knew about leadership,” McGrath said.

“Business and people leaders across the world, from those in service to those in aged care, have pondered what makes a CEO great today. The Modern CEO dives deep to unpack this while presenting fresh, practical and tangible insights to modern leadership.”

The core message of The Modern CEO is taking a people-centric approach, and showcasing how this increases loyalty, productivity, and commercial results. “People are at the core of every business. No matter how much technology or innovation you drive, your people are your strategic differentiator, and all leadership decisions should stem from their evolving needs, preferences and passions,” said McGrath.

The book starts with current challenges faced by leaders, including wage growth, productivity, the environment, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), delving into McGrath’s research and insights from other CEOs. The framework for success is delivered in four parts: purpose, leadership, people and operations, and other chapters are focus on protecting personal brand, looking after people’s wellbeing, and developing ‘digital muscle’; the ability to deal with often unpredictable technology advances such as AI.

Christine Mikhael, CEO at LJ Hooker Group, believes the book equips CEOs with the tools they need to succeed. “As a CEO in today’s constantly evolving world, it’s crucial to have a dynamic, people-focused leadership approach,” she said. “Whether you’re a current CEO or aspiring to take on the role in the future, this book is a must read for anyone looking to elevate their leadership skills.”

Ben Bowen, CEO at Indigenous Literacy Foundation, said the book brings additional awareness of Indigenous and First Nations learnings, especially around system thinking and the connection of people, family, community, society, and planet. “These do not have to be competing priorities, they can coexist and provide benefit in the modern corporate world,” he said.

The Modern CEO is available to order now in print, virtual and audio copy via Amazon, Booktopia, Barnes & Noble, Audible and directly from Smart WFM. More information is available here.

