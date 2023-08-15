Enjoy An Elevated Event Experience With Official Hospitality From Match Hospitality

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 12:48 pm
Press Release: FIFA

The highly anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ is in full swing as we move into through the Round of 16 and beyond, and the excitement is palpable as fans from all corners of the globe eagerly turn their focus to the top teams in women’s football, competing to claim glory this year in the biggest women's single-sport event in the world.

Fans can still secure seats and elevate their experience of the event with MATCH Hospitality, the official hospitality provider for this prestigious tournament.

Growth mindset

Audiences and interest in women’s football has shown incredible growth in recent years. FIFA’s second edition of the benchmarking report also found that club revenue growth was up 33% on the preceding year.

  • Tournament hospitality too is growing, with global demand for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Official Hospitality well surpassing that of the preceding tournament.
  • Customers from 45 countries have already purchased packages, with Australia, the US, the UK, Switzerland, Germany and Aotearoa New Zealand topping the ‘charts’.
  • The most popular matches for hospitality sales – so far – include the Final, and the opening day match between Australia and the Republic of Ireland in Sydney at Stadium Australia. Hospitality packages remain on sale for a number of matches and venues as the tournament progresses.

US-specific

  • Hospitality sales [Gross Revenue] in the United States (US) for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023™ are pacing ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™
  • 60% of the US-based hospitality sales sold to date have been for matches during the Group Stage (July 20 – August 3, 2023)
  • 35% of the US-based hospitality sales sold to date have been for the Final Round Series (Semifinals and Final) – (August 15 – August 20, 2023)
  • The majority of US-based fans purchasing premium hospitality packages primarily hail from the West Coast – particularly California.
  • Some of the most popular matches for fans traveling from the US who have purchased hospitality packages are: Australia vs Ireland, USA vs Netherlands, USA vs Vietnam, England vs Denmark, Portugal vs USA, Australia vs Nigeria, as well as later stage matches and the event culmination – the Semifinals, and Final.
  • 60% of US-based hospitality sales to date have been at the “MATCH Club Hospitality Level” (this is consistent with the Men’s World Cup in Qatar).

The Official Hospitality Programme from MATCH Hospitality allows guests to create their ideal tournament experience, with options to choose from across multiple tiers of hospitality – as single match packages or bundled by theme such as venue, team, or stage of tournament.

Offerings include MATCH Place which offers a simple, convenient means to secure your seats and enjoy the benefits of hospitality, to MATCH Club for passionate fans wanting a casual family-friendly environment; to MATCH Private Suite and MATCH Shared Suite delivering a refined dining, décor and football viewing experience.

“This tournament is not just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of indomitable spirit and talent in women’s football. We are thrilled to welcome guests from all corners of the world and provide them with an unforgettable experience that embodies the magic and excitement of this beautiful game.” Vivienne Bervoets, chief administration officer at MATCH Hospitality.

For more details about the Official Hospitality Programme at the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, please visit
 


www.fifa.com/hospitality.

