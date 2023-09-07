Blackjacks Qualify For Medal Chase At World Bowls Championships
The New Zealand Blackjacks have made every post a winner today, winning all but one game, and booking a place in the medal rounds for three of the four disciplines at the World Boys Championships on the Gold Coast.
Meanwhile singles star, Andrew Kelly from Christchurch, currently with seven wins and one loss, has two further rounds to play tomorrow.
However the men’s fours, women’s pair and triples all finished top of their respective sections and through to sudden-death medal rounds tomorrow.
This event is the largest World Bowls Championship in history with 44 countries competing.
Participants and teams were divided into sections and a ‘top two’ finish was required to progress to the medal rounds- for all four disciplines in play this week to do so is a magnificent achievement.
Kelly won all three games today, and has matches tomorrow against Samoa and Brazil and on form to qualify for the medal rounds.
The men’s fours of Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Lance Pascoe, Chris LeLievre and Tony Grantham are in sensational form, dropping just one game in this event so far. They beat a strong South African team yesterday and recorded wins against Singapore, Fiji before losing to India by one point today after dropping three shots on the final end. They qualified top of the table and take on Hong Kong China in the quarterfinal tomorrow.
The women’s pair Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard managed an exciting 16-15 victory over a spirited Guernsey combination in their final round clash, with the must-win match ensuring they will have an opportunity to chase medals over the weekend. They will meet Scotland in their quarterfinal tomorrow.
The women’s triples team of Val Smith, Tayla Bruce and Leeane Poulson have stormed through their section without dropping a game to qualify top of their section., after their 25-14 win over Jersey.
They will begin the medal playoffs tomorrow against Malaysia with a special incentive, with skipper Val Smith set to become the most capped New Zealand bowler. The win over Jersey today saw Smith equal the record of 646 games for the Blackjacks, set by former teammate and good friend, Jo Edwards.
With everything to play for, the New Zealand Blackjacks remain a real chance of adding four further medals to their tally.
Bite Sized Information Below:
Men’s Singles- Andrew Kelly
Won 21-17 Vs Philippines
Won 21 –14 Vs Czechia
Won 21-8 Vs Malta
Won 21-4 Vs India
Loss 14-21 Vs Ireland
Won 21-18 Vs Guernsey
Won 21-8 Vs Norfolk Island
Won 21-8 Vs France
Men’s Fours- Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Lance Pascoe, Chris LeLievre, Tony Grantham
Won 27-6 Vs Switzerland
Won 17-9 Vs Cook Islands
Default Win Vs Kenya
Won 25-9 Vs Zimbabwe
Won 13-12 Vs South Africa
Won 18-12 Vs Singapore
Won 15-6 Vs Fiji
Loss 12-13 Vs India
Women’s Pairs- Katelyn Inch, Selina Goddard
Won 37-4 Vs Papua New Guinea
Won 16-15 Vs Ireland
Won 31-4 Vs Niue
Won 39-7 Vs Argentina
Lost 11-16 Vs Philippines
Won 16-10 Vs Namibia
Won 16-15 Vs Guernsey
Women’s Triples- Val Smith, Tayla Bruce, Leeane Poulson
Won 20-8 Vs Cook Islands
Won 21-17 Vs Japan
Won 21-12 Vs Zimbabwe
Won 28-6 Vs Switzerland
Won 22-12 Vs Wales
Won 21-10 Vs Canada
Won 25-14 Vs Jersey