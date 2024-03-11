C ARTS Digital Global Performance Programme Comes To The Dunedin Fringe.

The award-winning C ARTS digital online programme of performance and creative work comes to the Dunedin Fringe, New Zealand in March 2024, with a handpicked selection from the full C ARTS programme.

The selection for C ARTS Dunedin Fringe season this year, showcases diverse selection of entertainment from around the world, to make audiences think, feel and be thoroughly entertained.

The transnational Moon Cabaret from travelling players Mr Moon captures the essence of performance on the road in a glorias spontaneous mash-up of music, poetry, clowning, and puppetry. These storytellers from another time are Fringe favourites for their broad audience appeal. If you’re looking for shows to entertain all ages there is also A Night to Remember, a Broadway-style telling of the Christmas story form Florida USA, and The Fable of the Squirrel, a physical theatre musical piece performed without spoken text for children and families, from award- winning Catalan company Cia de Comediants La Baldufa.

Also from Catalunya comes Rojos, a powerful physical dance theatre piece inspired by a 2 year research project on the Spanish Civil War. It movingly draws on personal experiences and testimonies of the conflict. At Dunedin C ARTS are also presenting a poetic dance piece Displaced by To Move, which explores contemporary challenges of race, place and imperialism to call for global change.

For fans of classic drama there ae two shows that are contemporary riffs on the work of familiar playwrights. Madman William takes three Shakespearian heroes and sets them in a bar. Hamlet, Lear and Macbeth are seeking to escape their traditional storyline when they are interrupted by the Bard himself with unexpected consequences. Mommy’s Dead and They Buried Her in Moscow is a fast-moving theatre piece inspired by Chekhov’s Three Sisters. For audiences intrigued by the creation of drama through the ages, Professor Rosemary George’s wide-ranging talk Hiding behind the Mask: Jesters, Jokers and Clowns takes an in-depth look into at the theatrical use of mask form commedia dell’arte through to vaudeville.

Two very different solo tour-de-forces complete the line-up from C ARTS, both written and performed by their central performers. Deaon Griffin-Pressley explores issues of faith and religion with thought-provoking candour in Satan vs God, and Tayo Aluko presents a rollercoaster journey through African-American actor and singer Robeson’s remarkable life in Call Mr Robeson – a Life, with Songs, which highlights his pioneering and heroic political activism.

This is a chance to see the cutting-edge international independent performance as part of the Dunedin Fringe from 14–24 March. These shows and more are also available year-round as part of the C ARTS digital online programme.

Digital performance is a way for these artists to reach new international audiences and a way for audiences in New Zealand and around the world to experience international performance with a small carbon footprint. Tickets start from NZ $6.



See trailers for C ARTS Dunedin Fringe shows: vimeo.com/showcase/c-arts-dunedin-fringe

Booking for these shows at Dunedin Fringe, until 24 March: www.dunedinfringe.nz/location/c-arts-c-venues-c-digital

Booking for the year-round C ARTS digital programme: www.CtheArts.com

To request reviewer tickets, or for more information, contact press@cvenues.com



