Beyond Today TV Presenter Visits NZ

Renowned Beyond Today TV presenter Steve Myers will present a public lecture in July on a future new Government as the only solution to save the planet becoming inhabitable.

Steve Myers (Photo/Supplied)

In a world filled with challenges and uncertainties, Steve will present a plan on a new world government to create a prosperous society that will end social injustice and bring real peace to our lives and the entire world.

Date: July 6, 7 and 9th, 2024

Location: Auckland, Rotorua, and Christchurch

