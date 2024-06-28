Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Beyond Today TV Presenter Visits NZ

Friday, 28 June 2024, 1:54 pm
Renowned Beyond Today TV presenter Steve Myers will present a public lecture in July on a future new Government as the only solution to save the planet becoming inhabitable.

In a world filled with challenges and uncertainties, Steve will present a plan on a new world government to create a prosperous society that will end social injustice and bring real peace to our lives and the entire world.

Date: July 6, 7 and 9th, 2024

Location: Auckland, Rotorua, and Christchurch

