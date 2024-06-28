Beyond Today TV Presenter Visits NZ

Renowned Beyond Today TV presenter Steve Myers will
present a public lecture in July on a future new Government
as the only solution to save the planet becoming
inhabitable.
In a
world filled with challenges and uncertainties, Steve will
present a plan on a new world government to create a
prosperous society that will end social injustice and bring
real peace to our lives and the entire
world.
