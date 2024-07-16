Brush Strokes And Wine Notes: Kerridge Unveils Masterpiece For 2024 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction

Photo/Supplied

Thursday 11th June, 2024

The anticipation for the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction reached new heights last night as celebrated local artist Helen Kerridge revealed her exclusive piece of art, created specifically for this year's auction, at a private event at Muse Gallery in Havelock North. This art reveal event has set the stage for what promises to be another sensational auction.

Helen Kerridge, known for the meticulous precision and deep symbolism of her art, has created an extraordinary still life painting titled “The Devil is in the Details.” The artwork, painted in acrylic on canvas and measuring 1015 x 1525mm, is rich in allegory and layered meanings, drawing inspiration from the symbolic language of still life in art history.

The painting features a table overflowing with fresh produce. A Kereru wrestles with a blackbird over a crab taken from a plate, as a crayfish attempts to escape the melee. The blackbird, with its alluring song and dark plumage, symbolises the devil, seducing the Kereru (the New Zealander) with temptations of the flesh. Each element in the composition holds significant symbolism: the fig representing fertility and temptation, peaches hinting at intimate regions of the body, grapes associated with Dionysius/Bacchus and debauched behaviour, and the lemon signifying the bitterness of life.

Helen Kerridge expressed her excitement about her involvement in this year’s wine auction, saying, “It’s an incredible honour to be part of such a cherished event in Hawke’s Bay. Cranford Hospice delivers such an important service to our region and it’s very special to be able to support the auction’s fundraising efforts. To create a piece that will contribute to such a meaningful cause is deeply fulfilling. I hope ‘The Devil is in the Details’ will inspire generous bidding and reflect the rich, vibrant spirit of our community.”

The unveiling event was a resounding success, with guests appreciating the intricate details and vibrant colours of Kerridge’s work. Muse Gallery owner, Kaye McGarva, praised the selection of Helen Kerridge as the feature artist, saying, “Helen’s work is both captivating and evocative. We are thrilled to showcase her talent and contribute to the buzz surrounding this year’s auction, and can’t wait to host another exhibition of her work in September.”

Samantha Kershaw, General Manager of the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, shared her enthusiasm for the event, “Helen’s artwork has truly set the tone for what is shaping up to be another wonderful Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction. Hearing people’s reactions at the unveiling last night makes us even more confident this piece will attract considerable interest and generous bids.”

Helen’s artwork will be on display at Muse Gallery until Friday 19th July, and at Tennyson Gallery in Napier from 19th August - 1st September, allowing the public multiple opportunities to view this stunning piece before it goes under the hammer at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre on Saturday 14th September.

This year’s auction promises an extraordinary lineup of 39 unique wine lots, including the highly anticipated 40-year verticals of both the Te Mata Estate Coleraine and Awatea collections.

Wine lovers and collectors are encouraged to snap up tickets before they sell out. Kershaw also added her tip for bidders. “Syndicates are the way to go. Get together a group of friends, and everyone chips in to increase your chances of grabbing hold of some of the most sought after lots. Many of our wine lots are quarter, half or full barrique volumes, so there’s plenty of wine to be shared around” she said.

All proceeds from the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction support Cranford Hospice, ensuring the continuation of their invaluable palliative care services provided at no cost to patients and their families throughout the region.

For more information about the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, to view the lots, or to purchase tickets, visit www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz.

