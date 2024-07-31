New “Stand-down” Policy To Minimise Concussion Risks Associated With Horse-Riding Injuries

Equestrian Sports New Zealand has approved a new concussion 21-day stand-down policy from 1 August that is likely to be a game changer for community sport, according to the ACC.

The key changes are that a concussed rider must have a minimum period of 21 days away from full competition and still need to get a medical clearance prior to returning to compete. Guidelines have recently been applied to community sport that which provide principles and general advice for the sport community and health professionals to recognise and treat concussion in a consistent way.

According to the ACC, the highest number of sport-related concussions occur in team-based sportssuch asrugby, football,basketball and from cyclingand equestrian activities.

Equestrian Sports New Zealand’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr Graeme McCrory was included in the expert panel that ACC convened.

“The panel agreed on the return to play changes for a player who has suffered a concussion. This approach is consistent with community sport in Australia and the UK,” said Dr McCrory.

Equestrian Sports New Zealand acknowledges that concussion knowledge is evolving, and more research is required to identify both the short and long-term consequences of this brain injury. The new policy is based on the current best practice guidelines and will be reviewed every year in line with international consensus statements.

