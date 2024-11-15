Potter Looking For A Slice Of The Action In Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Mason Potter will be one to watch in the Bridgestone GR86 Championship. Picture – JohnCowpland

Nineteen year old Auckland student Mason is one of the brightest young stars in New Zealand motorsport and is a notable addition to what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive fields ever assembled in Toyota New Zealand’s two decades of running motorsport championships.

Potter – who’s new car will carry a simple but very distinctive Pizza Hut livery - is another young talent to join the championship after a successful run in Formula Ford going back two seasons.

Competitive throughout his time in the category, he was fourth in the 2024 New Zealand Formula Ford Championship with an impressive four podium visits that included two race wins. He went even better in last season’s North Island Formula Ford Championship, chalking up two more wins and eight podium finishes on his way to the runner up spot in the title chase.

His success has been on-going since he took up the sport and in 2015 he was National Schools Karting Champion before winning the overall National Championship title in 2016. He represented New Zealand in Italy in the 2015 ROK Cup final and was Auckland’s City of Sails karting champion in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

He also finished third in the New Zealand Formula First Championship in 2021-2022 before heading to Formula Ford and is a graduate of MotorSport NZ’s Elite Motorsport Academy. The inaugural Bridgestone GR86 Championship is an obvious next step.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “This championship opens the door a little wider for me at this stage of my career,” he explained. “Ultimately I’d like to race in Supercars in Australia and doing well in this championship is one way to make a name for myself as others have before me.

“Compared to other series this is a high profile option with great racing, great teams and drivers and plenty of opportunity to improve my driving skills.

“Our ultimate goal this season would always be to win the championship. The testing days have shown us it’s going to be close so it’s anyone’s game but we will be trying our absolute best.”

Mason will run as part of the new Syndicate Motorsport team set up alongside the vastly experienced Justin Allen. As well as Pizza Hut, his car will carry support from Mothers, GM Plumbing, D.A.M Automotive, WJ Painting Systems, Transformation Roofing, the Elite Motorsport Academy and iSignIt.

He will be part of a 20 plus field packed with some of the best driving talent in New Zealand. His season will include racing at the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Highlands Motorsport Park in February as well as performing in front of the Australian Supercar field when it visits Taupo International Motorsport Park in April.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

