The Arts Foundation Welcomes Tā Pita Sharples And Neil Finn Into A Living Circle Of New Zealand’s Significant Artists

4 December 2024

Established in 2003, the Icon Awards Whakamana Hiranga are the Arts Foundation’s highest honour, recognising the remarkable impact each artist has had on their practice, community, and the cultural landscape of Aotearoa. This year marks a total of 46 artists honoured as Icon Whakamana Hiranga – 20 are living, while 26 have passed on.

Each Icon Whakamana Hiranga receives a bronze medallion set with pounamu and a pin designed by sculptor John Edgar. The pin is given to the recipient, while the medallion passes on to a future Icon at the time of their death. John Edgar explained: “I chose bronze for the medallions for its rich colour, strength, and historical association with medals and coinage. Each medallion has its own unmistakable character through the pounamu at the centre. New Zealand nephrite jade is an iconic stone in our culture – our most treasured resource – and it’s a unique stone for a unique artist.”

At a ceremony at Government House in Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara on Wednesday 4 December, Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Co-Chair Chelsea WinstanleyONZM said: “Tonight, we celebrate the boldness and brilliance of Aotearoa New Zealand’s artists. These Icon Whakamana Hiranga are our truth-tellers, futurists, and storytellers. With only 46 Icons ever named, this honour reflects the profound impact of these two preeminent artists. We are privileged to welcome Tā Pita SharplesKNZM CBE and Neil FinnOBE into this distinguished circle.”

As we welcome two new artists into the fold, we also honour and celebrate the monumental impact of the late Ans WestraCNZM and Jim AllenMNZM. These visionary artists left a lasting mark on our cultural landscape, shaping how their art forms are understood and appreciated.

2024 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Icon Whakamana Hiranga

Tā Pita SharplesKNZM CBE – Kapa haka, mau rākau

Neil FinnOBE – Music

Of the recognition, Neil Finn says: “I am truly honoured to be joining such esteemed company. Grateful to have this recognition of creative work made, an acknowledgement that I accept on behalf of many collaborators, Split Enz, Crowded House, Finn family and beyond. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Tā Pita Sharples said of the award: “It makes me proud! Any artistry I've done was from my emotions. My concept of Māori performing arts and traditional Māori weaponry. One can only hope to watch it flourish and inspire for all generations to come."

2024 Icon Whakamana Hiranga Selection Panel Statements

“Tā Pita Sharples is a well-recognised figure across the landscape of Aotearoa New Zealand but his contribution to the art of mau rākau, waiata, kapa haka and other Māori performing arts has been undeniable. His dynamism, influence and impact has already created a long-lasting legacy not only for Māori here in Aotearoa but across the world.”

“Neil Finn is a true Icon who has made an enormous impact to generations of musicians, putting Aotearoa New Zealand on the international stage and bringing the world closer to us.”

Icon Award Whakamana Hiranga Criteria

Icon Whakamana Hiranga are awarded based on:

• Reached or are working at the peak of their careers

• Been demonstrably dynamic and influential in their field

• Made a major contribution to the artistic and cultural life of Aotearoa and our understanding of ourselves as New Zealanders

• Made a major contribution to their own art form – and possibly also to others

• Produced a significant and distinguished body of work, of outstanding quality and excellence • An international standing or reputation (or in the case of an art form unique to Aotearoa, have demonstrated a mastery in their discipline equivalent to world standards)

• Taken work of Aotearoa to the world and brought the world’s attention back to Aotearoa by demonstrating what is remarkable and special about us – and are therefore representative of this country and its people and our hopes and achievements as a nation

Previous Icon Whakamana Hiranga recipients have included the likes of Diggeress Rangituatahi Te Kanawa and Ralph Hotere (2003), Margaret Mahy (2005), Dame Kiri Te Kanawa (2013), Billy Apple (2018), Sam Neill (2020), and most recently Papali'i Fatu Feu'u, Dame Jane Campion and Dame Robin White (2022).

Sir Eion and Lady Jan Edgar are the Founding Patrons of the Icon Award Whakamana Hiranga, following Sir Eion’s retirement as a Trustee of the Foundation in 2010 and their extraordinary $500,000 gift to the Arts Foundation.

