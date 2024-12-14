Suzuki Series Round One At Taupo A Thriller

DECEMBER 9, 2024: Some of the best motorcycle racers on the planet arrived in the Bay of Plenty at the weekend to mark the start to the 2024 edition of the popular three-round Suzuki International Series.

Of course, this was the perfect recipe for an intense two days of spectacular motorcycle road-racing and, under a hot and cloudless sky, a bumper crowd of spectators were wowed by the world-class entertainment on show at the Taupo International Motorsport Park, on the outskirts of the town.

With international riders again adding to the prestige of the series, it meant the Kiwi hopefuls really had to step up to be counted and, in so many cases, that’s exactly what they did.

Defending Suzuki International Series champion in the premier 1000cc formula one class, Whakatane’s Mitch Rees, was always going to be among the favourites and he lived up to that billing when he fended off spirited challenges from two British superstars, Isle of Man race winners Davey Todd and Peter Hickman, Christchurch’s former national superbike champion Alastair Hoogenboezem and even his own multi-time former New Zealand championship-winning father, Tony Rees.

The 31-year-old Mitch Rees qualified fastest (worth an extra competition point) and then finished 1-2-1 in the three F1 races that followed, enough to eclipse Todd, who registered 2-1-2 results and had to settle for runner-up, while 57-year-old Tony Rees claimed a remarkable third overall for the weekend with three third placings.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Dual-class “ironman” Todd then took a bike loaned to him by fierce rival and friend Richie Dibben to also race in the supermoto class (for highly-modified dirt bikes).

North Yorkshireman Todd and Whanganui’s Dibben then put on a masterclass, the two men unable to be separated and battling shoulder to shoulder a long way in front of the chasing pack of riders.

Dibben qualified fastest in the supermoto class and then managed 1-2-1 results, to edge out Todd with his 2-1-2 score-card.

“I’m really enjoying this second visit to New Zealand,” said the 29-year-old Todd afterwards. “Everyone has been so welcoming and I’m over the moon with my results so far.”

Dibben was beaming ear to ear after his final supermoto race win on Sunday.

“Davey is so late on the brakes and hard to pass,” said Dibben. “I knew, if I could just get up beside him in the corner, I might be able to dive past him and I just managed to make it stick. It was just so much fun and we’re both having a good time.”

The F1 and supermoto categories were just two of 14 being contested at the weekend, with fans often not knowing which way to turn as intense battles erupted at every turn throughout all the various bike classes.

There is no time to rest and relax because, after the weekend’s opening round at Taupo, the racing now heads to the Manawatu, for round two at Manfeild, on the outskirts of Feilding, this weekend coming up (December 14-15).

Started in 2008, this year’s 16th annual Suzuki International Series – it skipped a year in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – climaxes as usual with the world-renowned Cemetery Circuit public street race event in Whanganui on Boxing Day.

Other class leaders after the first round of three in the 2024 Suzuki International Series in Taupo at the weekend were Canterbury’s Jake Lewis (formula two/Supersport 600); Taupo’s Karl Hooper (formula three); Waiuku’s Hamish Simpson (Supersport 300); Wellington’s Malcolm Beilski (Formula Sport, Senior); Whanganui’s Jeff Croot (Formula Sport, junior); Glen Eden’s Daniel Mettam (Post Classics, Pre 95, Senior); Tauranga’s Darrick Kattenberg (Post Classics, Pre 95, Junior); Hastings’ Gian Louie (Post Classics, Pre 89, Senior); Auckland’s Scott Findlay (Post Classics, Pre 89, Junior); Panmure’s Adam Unsworth and Whanganui’s Bryce Rose (F1 sidecars); Whanganui’s Tracey Bryan and Kendal Dunlop (F2 sidecars); Whanganui’s Richie Dibben (Adventure Bikes).

The Suzuki International Series is supported by Suzuki New Zealand, Mondiale VGL, Auto Super Shoppe Tawa, Givi, I-Tools, Bridgestone tyres, Sharp As Linehaul Ltd Whanganui, TSS Motorcycles, Ipone, Inferno Design and Digital, Kiwibike Motorcycle Insurance Specialists, Cemetery Circuit Ltd.

DATES FOR 2024 SUZUKI INTERNATIONAL SERIES:

• Round 1, Taupo, Dec 7th and 8th;

• Round 2, Manfeild, Feilding, Dec 14th and 15th;

• Round 3, Whanganui's Cemetery Circuit, Dec 26th.

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

