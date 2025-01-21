Entry Unleashes A Bold, Immersive Experience At NZ Fringe Festival 2025

Entry.

An uninhabited warehouse hums with restless energy.

Pulses race in the dark.

Sound and light collide.

Performers disappear.

Each flash reveals something in the dark.

Untitled Warehouse Project, founded by Jacob Banks (Most Promising Emerging Artist, NZ Fringe 2022), presents Entry as part of NZ Fringe Festival 2025. This immersive, design-led dance experience, choreographed by Dan Nodder, unfolds within the industrial heart of Wellington, offering audiences a captivating exploration of movement and design.

What began as an opportunity for four designers to explore and experiment has evolved into a dynamic, live collaboration with each discipline interwoven with the others, creating a seamless dialogue between mediums and perspectives. Led by Jacob Banks (Lighting) in collaboration with Rebekah de Roo (AV & Set), Matt Asunder (Audio), and Anne-Lisa Noordover (Costume) - Entry places design at the forefront of every decision.

The world of Entry unfolds through three distinct experiences:

Entry: Encounter - Step Into a Living Performance

Immerse yourself in a constantly evolving performance, blending dance, design, and audience response to explore themes of change, community, and self-actualisation. Audience members are invited to roam freely through the space, engaging with the performance on their own terms as it dynamically responds to their presence.

Entry: Exhibit – Up Close with the Creative Process

Get an intimate look at the materials and methods that bring the show to life. This hands-on art space invites you to engage with raw fabrics, shifting projections, and layered soundscapes at your own pace. Unlike the high-energy Encounter, this quieter environment allows you to fully engage with the details and explore freely, without time constraints.

Entry: After Hours - Experience the Lingering Pulse of the NIght

When the night deepens, The space is ignited with high-energy intensity, transforming it into a vibrant rave that keeps the spirit of the show alive. Featuring live DJs, dazzling strobes, and resonating beats. After Hours invites you to immerse yourself in the pulse of the night and celebrate the show’s world in a truly memorable way. This 18+ event will feature a bar serving alcohol.

Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in this bold, boundary-pushing journey, running from 17th–22nd February at Tāwhiri Warehouse. All shows are wheelchair accessible.

Tickets for all three Entry experiences—Encounter, Exhibit, and After Hours—are available now.

