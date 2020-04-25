Weir House Executive Statement
Saturday, 25 April 2020, 10:58 am
Press Release: Weir House
On the 24th of April, students staying in University
Accommodation in Wellington received an email stating that
residents would be required to pay $150 per week as a
‘holding fee’ as of the 29th of April. This has been met
with significant backlash from all Weir House residents. We
feel this is a money-grabbing activity, and we implore VUW
Accommodation to reconsider this position and do the right
thing by their
students.
