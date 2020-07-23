Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Early Childhood Teachers Take Historic Action

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 4:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

Early childhood teachers covered by two significant collective agreements are taking historic action tomorrow morning by holding paid union meetings – the first time they’ve taken such a step.

The NZEI Te Riu Roa members, covered by the Early Childhood Education Collective Agreement (ECECA) and Barnardos collective agreement, work in more than 130 centres across the country. They are meeting to discuss the next steps in their negotiations and campaign for parity with teachers in Kindergarten and primary.

Teachers covered by the ECECA were offered a new minimum rate of $49,862 and a 1.5% increase to other printed rates. Barnardos teachers were offered no increase to printed rates aside from a new minimum rate of $49,862.

The teachers are currently paid an average of 24% less than teachers in Kindergarten and primary school with the same qualifications.

Anneke Bhat, a member of the Early Childhood Education Collective Agreement negotiation team, says what’s needed is government intervention.

“The employers in both of these agreements have been clear that they’ll return to the table if the Government provides more funding – they want to see pay parity too. On average we’re paid 24% less than teachers in Kindergarten. We’re not asking for that to be fixed in one go, but what we do need is a clear plan for how the Government is going to fix the gap,” she says.

“Early childhood education is broken and we need the Government to step in. The teacher shortage is only going to get worse as the pay gap widens – and that’s not good for children. If we value children, then we need to start valuing ECE.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa is urging the public the get behind early childhood teachers by signing up at ECEVoice.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Educational Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra : Back On Tour

The NZSO will play from Kerikeri to Invercargill in a series of tours scheduled for the rest of the year. The first concert tour, Spirit, will be performed in Wellington and Auckland on August 6 and 7. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 