Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Aiming For The Stars With Double Degree In Science And Arts

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 9:14 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

At the age of 18, Hinerangi Curtis embarked on a five-year journey to achieve an ambitious goal: to complete a double degree - BSc/BA – majoring in Astronomy and Māori studies/te reo Māori at the University of Canterbury.

UC Science graduate Hinerangi Curtis

The double-degree pathway was chosen in 2015 while Hinerangi was still a Year 13 Prefect at Auckland Girls Grammar School. In 2020, Hinerangi is proud to have completed that journey.

“I chose the University of Canterbury because it was the only one offering astronomy as an undergraduate major. Initially I was planning on just doing a science degree but, having been in bilingual education since the age of four, I also wanted to study Māori and te reo. To leave enough room for that, I opted to do a double degree though I feel like my 18-year-old self didn’t fully grasp the gravity of that decision!”

The accomplished UC Aurora Astronomy Scholar, who is of Te Arawa descent, says highlights have included experiencing astronomy in the field at the UC Mt John Observatory, along with mentorship and support from women in science such as UC Associate Professor Karen Pollard and from UC Māori Student Support. In turn, Hinerangi has enjoyed assisting other Māori women on campus.

“I would say to anyone planning to enrol here, choose something you are passionate about. My passion for maths and astronomy kept me going even though astronomy, academically, is very challenging.”

Hinerangi ultimately hopes to teach science in a Kura Kaupapa Māori setting.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 