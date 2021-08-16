Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

A pharmacist, a pilot and a professional rugby player – all retraining as teachers under new model of immersive education

Monday, 16 August 2021, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Auckland Schools Teacher Training Programme

Auckland, 16 August 2021 – A new model of teacher education currently in place at several Auckland secondary schools is set to address the country’s critical teacher shortage with its unique focus on immersive and innovative learning in key subject areas.

The Auckland Schools’ Teacher Training Programme for the one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching was developed jointly by a group of 12 Auckland secondary schools and the University of Waikato last year, with the first cohort of 24 trainees based in the group’s range of co-ed, single sex, public and independent schools this year.

A novel approach to teacher training

Unlike the current University-based teacher training diploma, trainees studying under the immersive programme learn on the job. They initially shadow a teacher and observe their classes while being involved behind the scenes with lesson planning and conversations about effective pedagogy.

Course content is delivered online by the University of Waikato, while mentoring, professional development and placement opportunities are provided by the participating schools who also cover the trainees’ fees.

The programme stemmed from a desire to attract high quality individuals into the teaching profession and address shortages in key subject areas, while supporting them through their training and ultimately retaining them at their allocated school.

Career changers make up more than half the cohort

More than 50% of the inaugural cohort previously worked in other roles and sectors, with trainees ranging in age from mid-20s to over 50 years, and previous careers including a radio announcer, a rugby player and an international marketer. The 2021 intake also includes a set of cousins – Louise Fisher, who was previously a pharmacist and is now training at St Cuthbert’s College, and Andrew Bason, a former airline pilot, now training at Macleans College in Buckland’s Beach.

David Ferguson, headmaster of Westlake Boys’ High School, and spokesperson for the participating schools said, "The new programme offers a pathway for people who have always considered teaching as a career possibility but weren’t sure how they could make the move.

"We're really interested in people who have worked in other jobs and are looking to change careers, as well as graduates from a wide range of disciplines," he said. “We feel that the life experiences and professional backgrounds of our candidates gives an added perspective to their teaching, as well as enriching the lives of the students they teach.”

Focus on key subject areas helping address New Zealand’s teacher shortage

With its focus on attracting candidates who are trained in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, General Science, Economics and Te Reo, the programme is helping address the country’s teacher shortage in these key subject areas.

Feedback from the trainees, along with teaching staff at the participating schools, had been extremely positive, with many praising the cross-school innovation and collaboration to help address issues in the teacher training field.

Research shows that 92% of the trainees strongly agree that placement in the school for a whole year has prepared them well for a teaching career.

Increased retention rates one of the programme’s goals

Heather McRae, Principal at Diocesan School, which currently has two trainee teachers, said there were significant benefits from the programme for both trainees and the school.

“The reality of arriving in a school, once you’ve completed your 12-week practicums, can be overwhelming for many beginner teachers,” she said.

“The immersion model gives applicants the advantage of real-world experience as they learn on the job, working alongside outstanding teachers in their field and experiencing first-hand the pace of full time teaching and school life.”

She said that one of the aims of the programme is increased retention rates for teachers.

“In the long term, we hope that it will result in new teachers staying on at our school and in the profession much longer.”

Alex Woodall, who has a degree in Biomedical Engineering, is one of the trainee teachers at Diocesan School and is currently based in the maths department there. He previously worked as a research assistant in the musculoskeletal group at the Auckland Bioengineering Institute, focusing on basketball players.

Alex is enjoying the transition into teaching, saying he enjoys the interaction with students and the ability to develop with the school as the year progresses.

“I feel as if I’m part of the school, rather than an outsider coming in for a restricted period of time,” he said.

Nine new schools have been included in the programme in 2022 (list is below).

Applications are currently open for the 2022 school year and can be made via the website here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Schools Teacher Training Programme on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 