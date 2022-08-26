Over 1500 University Of Canterbury Graduates Get Ready To Celebrate Their Success

More than 1500 Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) students will celebrate achieving their degrees at large-scale celebrations in Ōtautahi Christchurch next week.

Graduates wearing academic regalia will attend four formal celebrations held over three days on 29, 30 and 31 August at the Christchurch Arena with thousands of supporters cheering them on.

The first University of Canterbury graduation celebrations held en masse and in person since April 2021, the large-scale events are being held at the Christchurch Arena to enable more whānau and friends to attend and support their graduates’ achievements.

Monday afternoon’s celebration will be for Faculty of Science graduates and three Engineering bachelor’s degrees (as named in the list below), Tuesday morning will see Business and Law graduates cross the stage, and two ceremonies on Wednesday will be held for Arts, Education and Health graduates in the morning, and for the majority of Engineering graduates in the afternoon, including Forestry. There will also be additional celebrations for UC Māori and Pasifika graduates held at the University’s Ilam campus.

Those celebrating their graduation include more than 60 PhD and doctoral graduates, and the first graduates in the new qualifications including the Bachelor of Communication, Conjoint Bachelor of Product Design and Commerce, Conjoint Bachelor of Product Design and Science, Master of Business and Postgraduate Certificate in Civil Engineering.

UC Tumu Whakarae | Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey says she is inspired by the way UC’s students have continued working towards their personal goals against a background of rapid change.

“Graduation is a significant milestone in your life and these graduates should be proud of their accomplishments, especially during the last few years of unprecedented local and global challenges. I am impressed with how our community has come together to support one another and adapt during this period,” she says.

“These graduates join a 140,000 strong whānau of engaged and empowered University of Canterbury alumni leading change in Aotearoa and around the globe. We know the contribution they will make to Ōtautahi Christchurch, Waitaha Canterbury and beyond as they forge ahead with their lives and careers will be significant.

“We wish our August graduates the very best and invite Christchurch to join in celebrating their impressive achievements. E ngā tāura o Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha, nāia te whakamānawa ki a koutou katoa! Congratulations!”

During the four August Graduation Celebrations, addresses will be given by UC alumni including: inventor and entrepreneur Logan Williams (Ngāi Tahu) on Monday; Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Samoa Tiffany Sauni on Tuesday; CEO and Founder of Bead and Proceed Bridget Williams on Wednesday morning; and Co-founder, CFO and Spaceplane Chief Engineer James Powell at Wednesday afternoon’s celebration.



The August 2022 Graduation Celebrations

Monday 29 August

2pm

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Engineering, as follows:

Bachelor of Product Design

Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) Chemical and Process Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) Software Engineering

Tuesday 30 August

10am

School of Business

Faculty of Law

Wednesday 31 August

10am

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Health

2pm

Faculty of Engineering (excluding those bachelor’s degrees above on Monday 29 August)

Bachelor of Forestry Science

