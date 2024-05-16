AS Magenta Kick Off OFC Men's Champions League Campaign With A Win

AS Magenta have secured a comfortable victory over Samoa’s Vaivase-tai FC in their opening match at the OFC Men’s Champions League 2024 in Tahiti.

The New Caledonian side, whose original first fixture with Ifira Black Bird FC had to be rescheduled, were dominant throughout and were deserved winners against a Vaivase-tai outfit that were looking to rebound from defeat in their first match.

Two goals from forward Germain Haewegene inside the opening 15 minutes set AS Magenta on their way, looking to have the edge on their opponents in their speed and intensity of play.

Haewegene’s opener was a straight-forward tap-in from close range after an excellent cross from the right-hand side by Romarick Luepak, before adding a second three minutes later – pouncing onto a loose ball before lifting it over the onrushing Pele Fatu to double the lead.

The hat-trick for the powerful forward duly arrived in the 37th minute – a wonderful header, arched back across the keeper and dropping into the corner. Not content with three, Haewegene added a fourth for himself just before half-time, finishing smartly inside the near post with a low, driven effort.

There was still time in the opening period for a fifth and it produced the strike of the match. Florian Gope striding forward and unleashing an arrowed effort from 30 yards out, that crashed into the top corner.

Three minutes into the second-half and Haewegene added his fifth – running onto a through ball from Luepak and drilling the ball past Fatu to make it six. Haewegene turned provider moments later, laying the ball back to the waiting Gilbert Kugogne, whose effort went through the hands of Fatu and into the net.

The second period was a largely subdued affair, though the New Caledonian side were able to add an eight with a few minutes on the clock – substitute Louis Brunet firing into the far corner when given too much time on the edge of the area.

AS Magenta now turn their attentions to a clash with AS Pirae, with victory for either side ensuring a place in the semi-finals. As for Vaivase-tai FC, they’ve got pride to play for against Ifira Black Bird FC in their final group stage match.

AS Magenta: 8 (Germain HAEWEGENE 9’, 12’, 37, 45+1, 48, Florian GOPE 45+3, Gilbert KUGOGNE 51, Louis BRUNET 87)

Vaivase-tai FC: 0

HT: 5-0

