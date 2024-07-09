Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Brazilian Exchange Students Farewelled With Gift Of Pounamu

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Joao Pedro Krenchinski Biancato, Maria Luisa Colet, Mayor Weston Kirton, Marlon Casali Missio, Nelse Mara Sichorra Shunemann, Taumarunui High School international student exchange programme coordinator Juanita Duncan
Image/Supplied

Mayor Weston Kirton presented pounamu pendants to four Brazilian students at a special morning tea, celebrating the end of their participation in the Taumarunui High School international student exchange program.

Mayor Kirton thanked the students for choosing to come to Taumarunui and commented on their bravery in travelling to Aotearoa New Zealand so far away from their country to learn about our culture and way of life.

"The presence of international exchange students enriches our community in so many ways," said Mayor Kirton.

"These students bring diverse perspectives and experiences that not only enhance their own education but also provide invaluable learning opportunities for our local students.

The friendships and connections formed during these exchanges foster greater cultural understanding and strengthen the bonds between our communities globally.

These interactions are mutually beneficial, offering the international students a chance to experience New Zealand's unique culture and way of life, while our local students have gained insights into different cultures and global viewpoints,” he said.

"Programs like these are instrumental in preparing our young people for a globally interconnected world," Mayor Kirton added.

"They promote empathy, cultural awareness, and a sense of global citizenship that is essential for the future."

Mayor Kirton also thanked the families, teachers, and community members who supported and welcomed them, making their stay in Taumarunui a memorable and impactful one.

“As these students return to their home countries, they carry with them not only the knowledge and experiences gained but also a piece of our community's spirit.

We wish them all the best in their future endeavours and hope that they will always remember their time in Taumarunui fondly.

