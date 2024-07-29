Scouting Out The Best Experiences

Learners currently working towards a superyacht crewing certificate at NMIT are enjoying a hands-on project as they restore a boat for the Nelson Sea Scouts.

Sam Peters, tutor for the New Zealand Certificate in Maritime (Crewing) (Superyacht Crewing), says the boat maintenance project is a great opportunity to give back to the community.

"They are all volunteers at the Sea Scouts, so it’s great to be able to help them out," he says.

As students are required to do a week of maintenance experience as part of their curriculum, Sam has made the most of the connection and offered to restore several of the Sea Scouts boats over the next few years.

"Our learners previously demonstrated their skills with a piece of fiberglass, but now they can experience what full maintenance of a boat is like from start to finish," Sam says.

"We have another boat lined up to restore for the next course in ten weeks' time."

Many learners were keen to utilise their skills overseas. They spoke of opportunities all over Europe, the Caribbean, Australia and more. "There are so many opportunities out there," Donte says.

Two students, Larissa and Janelle, both have already secured positions for when they complete their certificate. They will be heading to Doubtful Sound in Fiordland together.

Many of the graduates from the previous programme’s intake ‘took off in several directions’.

"One is on a 40m motorboat in Australia, one is on a 90m in France and another on a 90m in America," Sam says. "It’s great to see our students take up these opportunities."

