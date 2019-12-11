News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZDA statement on Dental Protection NZ member survey

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 4:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) acknowledges the serious and currently real risks burnout pose to the dental profession.

A third of survey respondents saying they have ‘considered leaving the profession’ suggests work-life balance still needs to be addressed.

NZDA encourages its members to prioritise wellbeing but acknowledges how tough the practice of dentistry and the working environment is. As far back as the 1990s we published guides on ‘Self Care for Dentists’ and we have run, throughout New Zealand many wellness courses for our members.

Among the major stressors for dentists is the need constantly to provide highly detailed, mistake free, skilled care for patients. There is a stressful ‘treadmill’ to this, compounded by high expectations, high costs of professional dental practice and the constant threat of receiving a complaint. High regulatory demands, personal goals and the threat of complaint or failure, feature strongly in dissatisfaction and burnout statistics.

Dentistry is highly demanding work – both mentally and physically - and we would like to see many of the report’s recommendations adopted, including government funding made available to provide confidential and easily accessible counselling services for oral health professionals when burnout occurs.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Dental Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 