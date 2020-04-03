News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Urban Doctors, Nurses To Boost Struggling Rural Practices

Friday, 3 April 2020, 7:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rural General Practice Network

The New Zealand Rural General Practice Network is very concerned that the COVID-19 outbreak will have a serious impact on rural New Zealanders ability to get the medical care they need compared to people who live in urban centres. They are working closely with rural healthcare practices to make sure they have the staff and resources they need to care for their patients.

NZRGPN Chief Executive, Dalton Kelly, said they already have a fabulous pool of medical staff who are ready and able to help out across rural areas if things get worse. The Network is also receiving offers of help from urban healthcare professionals whose main jobs have slowed right down as surgical procedures are cancelled and number of patient consultations in practices have significantly reduced.

“It’s a perverse outcome that in the middle of a pandemic outbreak we have a surplus of primary healthcare professionals in our cities. We have a real opportunity to use their skills and good-will to look after our rural communities where Covid-19 is likely to cause real challenges to the smaller medical teams.

“Many of New Zealand’s rural practices rely on a very small number of healthcare professionals and that number is dropping every year. Helping rural practices access the skills and expertise of urban doctors, nurses and practice managers will help ensure our rural communities and general practices get through this pandemic in good shape.”

Dalton Kelly said he was already aware of rural health professionals catching COVID-19 and that having a significant impact on a region’s healthcare service.

“This morning I have emailed every rural general practice in New Zealand inviting them to let us know if they need additional staff to get through this time. We are in a fortunate position that we have a fantastic pool of highly-skilled healthcare professionals well and truly prepared to travel and support our rural communities during this period. We are also in discussion with the Ministry of Health seeking further financial support to reduce the extra costs for rural practices”

Any rural or provincial practices needing additional healthcare resources, or urban healthcare professionals seeking a rural posting, should contact enquiries@nzlocums.com or 0800 695 628.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Rural General Practice Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 