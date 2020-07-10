NDF Completes COVID19 Viral Testing Programme

NDF Biosciences Ltd, a New Zealand based manufacturer and distributor in Asia Pacific, has now completed its COVID19 viral testing programme following successful tests commissioned by Infection Prevention Specialists Ltd, at the University of Arizona carried out by a team headed by the microbiologist Dr Charles Gerba.

A spokesman for the company said the tests were very successful and showed a percentage reduction of 99.996% against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. SARS belongs to the same betacoronavirus genus as COVID19.

This final round of tests establishes that the product will kill coronaviruses.

NDF products are well known for their application as a surface protectant in killing bacteria mould, fungi and significant range of viruses.

The product is a modified organosilane and unlike alcohol-based products is long-lasting – 24 hours on skin surfaces and 30 days on hard surfaces. The significant limitation with alcohol is that it quickly evaporates leaving the applied surface subject to recontamination.

There are a wide range of opportunities for the use of NDF-Bio75™, as a non-toxic long lasting antimicrobial in hospitals, health facilities, transport systems, public buildings, educational facilities, places of worship and anywhere people gather where there is a risk of cross contamination. NDF Bio75™ can be applied by spraying, wiping or fogging onto larger areas such as rooms, trains, ships, planes and buses. It can also be used as a very effective hand sanitiser providing excellent protection from microbial contamination. It is inert once dried and does not interact with other chemicals.

The US EPA has identified the product as a low risk biocide suitable for many application areas. These include medical devices, air quality improvement, clothing, textile and bedding, mattresses, carpets and upholstery, concrete, paints and coatings and as a most effective disinfectant.

There are particular applications involving the impregnation of textiles

The spokesman said: “the product has now completed efficacy, toxicity, field testing and regulatory approvals and is available to consumers. There is no comparable product on the market”

The company has distribution arrangements in Asia Pacific including Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines. It is now seeking to enter the New Zealand market with its range of products.

NDF Biosciences Ltd

www.ndfbiosciences.com

© Scoop Media

