Where To Get Tested In Auckland During Labour Weekend (24-26 October)

Friday, 23 October 2020, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

The metro Auckland DHBs (Waitematā, Auckland and Counties Manukau) will operate seven community testing centres (CTCs) through the long weekend (24-26 October) to ensure people in the city have good access to a COVID-19 test if they need one.

Many of the general practices and urgent care clinics in metropolitan Auckland have also extended their COVID-19 hours this weekend in response to current demand. This includes 42 urgent care clinics and general practices where you can be tested without needing to be enrolled (known as designated practices).

As part of the boost in testing capacity, extra laboratory staff are rostered through the weekend to process swabs. The current turnaround time for test results is 48 hours. A reminder that wherever you get swabbed, a COVID-19 test is free of charge.

The three metro Auckland DHBs want to thank Aucklanders for continuing to remain vigilant, and self-isolating and getting tested if they have even the slightest symptoms. Their actions are helping to keep themselves, their whānau and their communities safe.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

Community Centre Centres open through Labour weekend

LocationCentre NameOperating Hours 24-26 Oct
NORTH

NORTH HARBOUR STADIUM CARPARK (Pop-up)

Stadium Drive, off Appian Way, Albany

Carpark behind Albany Leisure Centre

Sat - Mon

8am – 4pm

NORTH

NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd

Sat – Mon

8:30am – 4:30pm

NORTH

NORTHCARE ACCIDENT AND MEDICAL

5 Home Place, off Constellation Drive, Rosedale

Sat – Mon

8am – 5pm

CENTRAL

WESTERN SPRINGS COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

956 Great North Road, Western Springs

Sat – Mon

8:30am – 4:30pm

WEST

WHĀNAU HOUSE, HENDERSON

Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson

Sat – Mon

9.30am – 4pm

SOUTH

THE WHĀNAU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC

25 Druces Road, Wiri

Sat 8:30am – 4:30pm

Sun 1pm – 7pm

Mon 8:30am – 4:30pm

SOUTH

OTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

Otara Town Centre, 14 Fair Mall, Otara

Sat – Mon

8:30am – 4:00pm

General Practices and Urgent Care Clinics open during Labour weekend

RegionPractice NameRegular Opening hours for swabbingOpen over Labour Weekend
NORTH

Coast to Coast Healthcare Wellsford

220 Rodney St, Wellsford

Mon Sun

8am-8pm

8am – 8pm

Coast to Coast Healthcare Warkworth

77 Morrison Drive, Warkworth

Mon Sun

8am-8pm

8am – 8pm

Medplus

327 Lake Road, Takapuna

Mon – Fri
8am-6pm,

Sat – Sun
9am-12pm

9-12pm

Northcare

5 Home Place, Rosedale

Mon – Sun
8am-5pm		8am-5pm

The Doctors Red Beach

9/42 Red Beach Road, Red Beach

Mon – Sun
8am - 6pm		8am – 6pm

Shorecare Smales Farm

Smales Farm 74 Taharoto Road, Takapuna

24 Hours24 hours

Shorecare Northcross

948 East Coast Road, Northcross

Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm		8am – 8pm

White Cross Glenfield

436 Glenfield Rd, Glenfield

Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm		8am - 8pm
WEST

Avondale Family Health Centre

1784 Great North Road, Avondale

Mon – Fri
8am-7pm

Sat
9am-2pm

Only Sat
9am-2pm

Westgate Medical Centre

13E Maki Street, Westgate

Mon – Sun
8am-5pm		8am-5pm

White Cross Henderson

131 Lincoln Road, Henderson

Mon - Sun
8am - 10pm		8am - 10pm

White Cross New Lynn

2144 - 2146 Great North Road, New Lynn

Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm		8am - 8pm
CENTRAL

Lifeline Medical Centre Ōtāhuhu

Corner 463 Great South Road and Park Road, Ōtāhuhu

Mon – Fri
9am to 5pm

Sat
9am-1pm

Only Sat

9am – 1pm

Stoddard Road Medical

223 Stoddard Road, Mount Roskill

Mon – Fri
9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm

Sat
8.30am-12.30pm

Only Sat
8.30am-12.30pm

The Doctors Onehunga

73 Church Street, Onehunga

Mon – Fri
8.30am-4pm.		8.30am – 4pm

East Tāmaki Healthcare (ETHC) - Glen Innes

5 Mayfair Place, Glen Innes

Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm		8am - 8pm

White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Ascot 24/7

90 Green Lane East, Remuera

Mon - Sun
8am - 10pm		8am - 10pm

White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Lunn Ave

110 Lunn Avenue, Remuera

Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm		8am - 8pm

Onehealth General Practice and Urgent Care

122 Remuera Road, Newmarket

Mon - Sun
8am - 7pm		8am – 7pm

White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Ōtāhuhu

15-23 Station Road, Ōtāhuhu

Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm		8am - 8pm

Mt Roskill Medical & Surgical Centre

445 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill

Mon - Sun
8am -8pm		8am - 8pm

White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - St Lukes

52 Saint Lukes Road, Mount Albert

Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm		8am - 8pm

White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Ponsonby

202 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby

Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm		8am - 8pm
EAST

Botany Medical & Urgent Care

2 Market Square Botany Town Centre, East Tāmaki

Mon – Fri
8am-6pm

Sat – Sun
9am-3pm

Only Sat and Sun

9am – 3pm

Crawford Medical

4 Picton Street, Howick

Mon - Fri
7.30am-7pm

Sat 9am-12pm

Open Sat

9am-12pm

East Care

260 Botany Road, Golflands

Open 24 HoursOpen 24 Hours

Local Doctors Dawson

124 Dawson Road, Flat Bush

Mon - Sun
8am -8pm		8am - 8pm
SOUTH

Bader Drive Māngere

93 Bader Drive, Māngere

Mon – Fri
8.30am-6pm

Sat
9am-1pm

Only Sat

9am-1pm

Bakerfield Medical and Urgent Care

16A Bakerfield Place, Manukau

Mon – Fri
8am-4pm

Sat–Sun
9am-1pm

9am-1pm

Ōtara Family & Christian Health Centre

5/120 East Tamaki Rd, Ōtara Mall

Mon – Fri
8am-5pm

Sat
8am-12pm

Open Sat
8am -12pm

The Doctors Middlemore

215 Massey Rd, Māngere East

Mon – Sun
8am-6pm		8am – 6pm

The Doctors Ti Rakau

316 Ti Rakau Drive, Burswood

Mon – Sun
8am-5pm		8am-5pm

Turuki Healthcare Māngere

2/32 Canning Crescent, Māngere

Mon – Fri
8am-8pm

Sat
9am-1pm

Only Sat

9am – 1pm

Waiuku Health Centre

26-30 Constable Road, Waiuku

Mon – Fri
8.30am-5pm

Sat
9am-12pm

Sat 9am – 12pm

(Sunday – closed)

Mon 9am – 1.30pm

East Tāmaki Healthcare Māngere Town Centre

10 Waddon Place, Māngere

Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm		8am - 8pm

Local Doctors Weymouth

235 Browns Road, Manurewa

Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm		8am - 8pm

Local Doctors Ōtara

3 Watford Street Ōtara

Mon - Sun
8am -11pm		8am - 8pm

Takanini Urgent Care

106 Great South Road, Takanini

Mon - Sun
8am -8pm		8am – 8pm

Counties Urgent Care (Papakura)

6-18 O'Shannessey Street, Papakura

Mon - Sun
8am -10pm		8am – 10pm

Urgent Care Franklin

149 Manukau Road, Pukekohe

Mon - Sun
8am -8pm		8am - 8pm
ISLANDS

Aotea Practice

72 Hector Sanderson Rd, Great Barrier Island

24 hours24 hours

Waiheke Medical Centre/Waiheke Oranga After Hours

9 Belgium St, Ostend, Waiheke Island

Mon – Sun
9.30am-1pm		9.30am – 1pm

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

