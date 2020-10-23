Where To Get Tested In Auckland During Labour Weekend (24-26 October)
The metro Auckland DHBs (Waitematā, Auckland and Counties Manukau) will operate seven community testing centres (CTCs) through the long weekend (24-26 October) to ensure people in the city have good access to a COVID-19 test if they need one.
Many of the general practices and urgent care clinics in metropolitan Auckland have also extended their COVID-19 hours this weekend in response to current demand. This includes 42 urgent care clinics and general practices where you can be tested without needing to be enrolled (known as designated practices).
As part of the boost in testing capacity, extra laboratory staff are rostered through the weekend to process swabs. The current turnaround time for test results is 48 hours. A reminder that wherever you get swabbed, a COVID-19 test is free of charge.
The three metro Auckland DHBs want to thank Aucklanders for continuing to remain vigilant, and self-isolating and getting tested if they have even the slightest symptoms. Their actions are helping to keep themselves, their whānau and their communities safe.
For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test
Community Centre Centres open through Labour weekend
|Location
|Centre Name
|Operating Hours 24-26 Oct
|NORTH
NORTH HARBOUR STADIUM CARPARK (Pop-up)
Stadium Drive, off Appian Way, Albany
Carpark behind Albany Leisure Centre
Sat - Mon
8am – 4pm
|NORTH
NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd
Sat – Mon
8:30am – 4:30pm
|NORTH
NORTHCARE ACCIDENT AND MEDICAL
5 Home Place, off Constellation Drive, Rosedale
Sat – Mon
8am – 5pm
|CENTRAL
WESTERN SPRINGS COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
956 Great North Road, Western Springs
Sat – Mon
8:30am – 4:30pm
|WEST
WHĀNAU HOUSE, HENDERSON
Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson
Sat – Mon
9.30am – 4pm
|SOUTH
THE WHĀNAU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC
25 Druces Road, Wiri
Sat 8:30am – 4:30pm
Sun 1pm – 7pm
Mon 8:30am – 4:30pm
|SOUTH
OTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
Otara Town Centre, 14 Fair Mall, Otara
Sat – Mon
8:30am – 4:00pm
General Practices and Urgent Care Clinics open during Labour weekend
|Region
|Practice Name
|Regular Opening hours for swabbing
|Open over Labour Weekend
|NORTH
Coast to Coast Healthcare Wellsford
220 Rodney St, Wellsford
Mon Sun
8am-8pm
|8am – 8pm
Coast to Coast Healthcare Warkworth
77 Morrison Drive, Warkworth
Mon Sun
8am-8pm
|8am – 8pm
Medplus
327 Lake Road, Takapuna
Mon – Fri
Sat
–
Sun
|9-12pm
Northcare
5 Home Place, Rosedale
|Mon –
Sun
8am-5pm
|8am-5pm
The Doctors Red Beach
9/42 Red Beach Road, Red Beach
|Mon – Sun
8am - 6pm
|8am – 6pm
Shorecare Smales Farm
Smales Farm 74 Taharoto Road, Takapuna
|24 Hours
|24 hours
Shorecare Northcross
948 East Coast Road, Northcross
|Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm
|8am – 8pm
White Cross Glenfield
436 Glenfield Rd, Glenfield
|Mon
- Sun
8am - 8pm
|8am - 8pm
|WEST
Avondale Family Health Centre
1784 Great North Road, Avondale
Mon –
Fri
Sat
|Only
Sat
9am-2pm
Westgate Medical Centre
13E Maki Street, Westgate
|Mon –
Sun
8am-5pm
|8am-5pm
White Cross Henderson
131 Lincoln Road, Henderson
|Mon - Sun
8am - 10pm
|8am - 10pm
White Cross New Lynn
2144 - 2146 Great North Road, New Lynn
|Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm
|8am - 8pm
|CENTRAL
Lifeline Medical Centre Ōtāhuhu
Corner 463 Great South Road and Park Road, Ōtāhuhu
Mon – Fri
Sat
Only Sat
9am – 1pm
Stoddard Road Medical
223 Stoddard Road, Mount Roskill
Mon – Fri
Sat
|Only
Sat
8.30am-12.30pm
The Doctors Onehunga
73 Church Street, Onehunga
|Mon
– Fri
8.30am-4pm.
|8.30am – 4pm
East Tāmaki Healthcare (ETHC) - Glen Innes
5 Mayfair Place, Glen Innes
|Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm
|8am - 8pm
White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Ascot 24/7
90 Green Lane East, Remuera
|Mon - Sun
8am - 10pm
|8am - 10pm
White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Lunn Ave
110 Lunn Avenue, Remuera
|Mon -
Sun
8am - 8pm
|8am - 8pm
Onehealth General Practice and Urgent Care
122 Remuera Road, Newmarket
|Mon - Sun
8am - 7pm
|8am – 7pm
White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Ōtāhuhu
15-23 Station Road, Ōtāhuhu
|Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm
|8am - 8pm
Mt Roskill Medical & Surgical Centre
445 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill
|Mon - Sun
8am -8pm
|8am - 8pm
White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - St Lukes
52 Saint Lukes Road, Mount Albert
|Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm
|8am - 8pm
White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Ponsonby
202 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby
|Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm
|8am - 8pm
|EAST
Botany Medical & Urgent Care
2 Market Square Botany Town Centre, East Tāmaki
Mon – Fri
Sat
– Sun
Only Sat and Sun
9am – 3pm
Crawford Medical
4 Picton Street, Howick
Mon -
Fri
Sat 9am-12pm
Open Sat
9am-12pm
East Care
260 Botany Road, Golflands
|Open 24 Hours
|Open 24 Hours
Local Doctors Dawson
124 Dawson Road, Flat Bush
|Mon - Sun
8am -8pm
|8am - 8pm
|SOUTH
Bader Drive Māngere
93 Bader Drive, Māngere
Mon
–
Fri
Sat
Only Sat
9am-1pm
Bakerfield Medical and Urgent Care
16A Bakerfield Place, Manukau
Mon –
Fri
Sat–Sun
|9am-1pm
Ōtara Family & Christian Health Centre
5/120 East Tamaki Rd, Ōtara Mall
Mon –
Fri
Sat
|Open
Sat
8am -12pm
The Doctors Middlemore
215 Massey Rd, Māngere East
|Mon – Sun
8am-6pm
|8am – 6pm
The Doctors Ti Rakau
316 Ti Rakau Drive, Burswood
|Mon –
Sun
8am-5pm
|8am-5pm
Turuki Healthcare Māngere
2/32 Canning Crescent, Māngere
Mon –
Fri
Sat
Only Sat
9am – 1pm
Waiuku Health Centre
26-30 Constable Road, Waiuku
Mon –
Fri
Sat
Sat 9am – 12pm
(Sunday – closed)
Mon 9am – 1.30pm
East Tāmaki Healthcare Māngere Town Centre
10 Waddon Place, Māngere
|Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm
|8am - 8pm
Local Doctors Weymouth
235 Browns Road, Manurewa
|Mon - Sun
8am - 8pm
|8am - 8pm
Local Doctors Ōtara
3 Watford Street Ōtara
|Mon -
Sun
8am -11pm
|8am - 8pm
Takanini Urgent Care
106 Great South Road, Takanini
|Mon - Sun
8am -8pm
|8am – 8pm
Counties Urgent Care (Papakura)
6-18 O'Shannessey Street, Papakura
|Mon - Sun
8am -10pm
|8am – 10pm
Urgent Care Franklin
149 Manukau Road, Pukekohe
|Mon - Sun
8am -8pm
|8am - 8pm
|ISLANDS
Aotea Practice
72 Hector Sanderson Rd, Great Barrier Island
|24 hours
|24 hours
Waiheke Medical Centre/Waiheke Oranga After Hours
9 Belgium St, Ostend, Waiheke Island
|Mon – Sun
9.30am-1pm
|9.30am – 1pm
