News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Personal Health Quest Prompts Kiwi Mum To Launch Supplement Range New Zealand Women Can Trust

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 9:14 am
Press Release: Trust by Trudy

After nearly two decades of suffering chronic fatigue syndrome, depression, burnout and hormonal imbalances, Trudy Northcott went in search for natural solutions to support her health.

She looked high and low for supplements that aided her, and that she could trust, but had no success in finding anything suitable.

It wasn’t until a chance meeting with a natural supplement formulation expert two years ago that the Auckland-based entrepreneur decided to throw caution to the wind and launch her own health supplement brand.

Trust by Trudy went to market in 2019 to offer Kiwis a trustworthy NZ-manufactured brand of quality health supplements that aim to support physical, mental and hormonal health.

Containing raw, potent, herbs and the purest minerals and quality ingredients, Trust by Trudy is for women seeking natural ways to aid their energy levels, sleep and hormonal balance.

“I’d spent thousands of dollars on health supplements over the years. I was seeking premium products that were transparent about their ingredients and would assist my energy levels, hormonal balance and general health and wellbeing, but couldn’t find anything right for me. In discussions with other women, I realised I wasn’t alone, and I knew I had to do something to help them.”

Trudy, who at the age of eight was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition called Syringomyelia, has achieved more balanced health through her other lifestyle changes too – including biohacking, also known as do-it-yourself biology.

As the founder of BiohackerNZ, Trudy uses infrared saunas daily, specialised red light therapy and Bulletproof vibe training to replace four hours of exercise with one hour a week. She credits small environmental changes such as filtered water and blue light blocking to also helping her achieve better health.

“Now in my late forties, I am determined never to go back to a life of pain and lack of energy. In developing Trust by Trudy’s supplements I have found a natural hormone solution. I saw pre-menopausal women around my age who were already suffering and thought there must be a better way! I vowed to help others and myself and now I do that every day.”

Trudy says 2020 has been a challenging year for many women – putting new pressures on mothers, career-driven ladies, daughters, wives, girlfriends – the list goes on. She says her supplements will continue to provide support for Kiwi women as they move forward into a new year in 2021.

Trust by Trudy has four signature products – Magic Mag, Powerdine, Wise Women and Wonderwoman – all available via www.trustbytrudy.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Trust by Trudy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 