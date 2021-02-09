News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Partnering To Support Children As Mental Health Statistics Decline

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: Life Education Trust

Life Education Trust NZ and Anxiety NZ have come together to support young people’s mental health and wellbeing to thrive. Launching new initiative Healthy Minds, they aim to empower young people to grow their hauora and meet challenges with resilience.

Chief Executive of Life Education Trust NZ, John O’Connell says, “Research identifies many New Zealand children are struggling with anxiety and challenges to their mental health, and the present uncertainty is adding to the existing challenges. School leaders are reporting that children need support in developing their resilience, preparing them to navigate life’s challenges.”

In recent years, Life Education have seen a steady increase in demand from schools to support children’s mental and emotional wellbeing. Their Health Educators work across primary and intermediate schools providing their Healthy Harold programme to support health curriculum teaching.

Healthy Minds teaching resources have been reviewed by Anxiety NZ’s clinical team of experts, to ensure teaching models and resources fit with best practice in the field.

Chief Executive Officer of Anxiety NZ, Sarah Woollard says, “It’s fantastic to work with Life Education on Healthy Minds, which will impact thousands of children across the country.”

Through the lock down period last year Anxiety NZ saw an increase of 40% to its call centre.

“Children today are seeing global events unfold as they happen with updated streams to phones and other devices, without the ability to process these adult concepts. It’s a far cry from past generations where children were isolated from this information, which was gained by reading newspapers or brief TV news stories once a day,” says O’Connell.

“Resilience is at the heart of wellbeing. Resilient kids can bounce back from challenges and are more curious, brave and adaptable. Every person can grow their resilience. Tamariki have unique abilities and identities, and with the right support, they can thrive. Empowering kids with support and connection is essential to their hauora.”

“It’s important for tamariki to understand the mind-body connection such as how our thoughts and beliefs influence our feelings and actions. Our minds can affect how we think, feel and act - and how healthy our bodies are,” says Woollard.


Health and wellbeing behaviours developed as a child largely shape success in later life, and tamariki are encountering increasing challenges which have significant impacts on their hauora. Factors like increased loneliness, discrimination, harmful environments, social pressures, increased social media, and worries about COVID-19 and the future are just a few of the struggles that impact the mental health of tamariki. (1)

Statistics find that these challenges lead to negative health outcomes:

  • 23% of young people report significant symptoms of depression (1)
  • New Zealand has the second highest youth suicide rate in the developed world (2)
  • One in five children feel ‘really sad or stressed about things most of the time’ (3)
  • School leaders report that anxiety is the leading challenge children face, with 86% responding it was an issue for their children (4)

Life Education Trust have been educating children in Aotearoa about health and wellbeing for over 33 years. Today, they are New Zealand’s largest health education provider in schools, used by 86% of primary schools.

1.Youth19 Rangatahi Smart Survey, 2.Unicef Innocenti Report Card 2020,
3.Life Education Child Survey 2018, 4.Life Education Feedback, Research New Zealand 2020

5.Ministry of Education 2018 National Monitoring Study of Student Achievement Report

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Life Education Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 