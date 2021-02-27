News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

One New Positive Case Of COVID-19 In The Community

Saturday, 27 February 2021, 7:26 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has this afternoon been notified of a positive case.

The case, known as Case M, is an older sibling of a Papatoetoe High School student who was a casual plus contact. The student had returned 3 recent negative tests and is asymptomatic.

Public health officials are undertaking interviews to help establish how this new case was infected.

Testing of the household of five is underway. Test results for the other family members are expected this evening.

Genome sequencing is currently underway and is expected later this evening and will provide us with more information.

Case M developed symptoms on Tuesday 23 February. As a result, the person is regarded as being potentially infectious from Sunday 21 February.

The person was tested yesterday (Friday 26 February) and the result was received this afternoon.

There are a number of locations of interest, details of which will be available on the Ministry’s website and will be updated progressively from this evening.

The Ministry’s website will also include advice on what to do if you were at any of these locations at the time when you could potentially have been exposed.

Please only call Healthline if you were potentially exposed.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit https://www.arphs.health.nz/ and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

Additional information about this case will be provided in an update later this evening. 

ENDS

