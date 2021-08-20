News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Vaccine fast-tracking needed for medical families and whānau

Friday, 20 August 2021, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata Hauora is calling for families and whānau of medical staff to be fast-tracked for Covid vaccination.

ASMS members and their families have expressed concern for some time that family members of frontline clinical staff have not been prioritised for vaccination in the same way border worker families have.

ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says the outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant means families will be feeling even more vulnerable.

The Ministry of Health has reported that approximately 120 staff at North Shore Hospital were in areas at the same time as a Covid patient, and 30 of those are believed to have had direct contact.

Sarah Dalton says while it can be assumed the workers themselves are fully vaccinated, they will be well aware they still have the potential to spread the virus and will be reluctant to go home and risk exposing their families and whānau.

“Hospital staff, not just those at North Shore, are now trying to juggle their living arrangements with their work. That can mean trying to isolate within their own homes or moving out and paying for alternative accommodation. In at least one case we’ve heard a doctor has moved on to a boat to keep their family safe”.

“With this outbreak spreading quickly, there are potentially thousands of families who could be forced to spend weeks apart. It’s a very stressful and disruptive time, especially for those who have unvaccinated family members,” she says.

ASMS is also concerned that having to take exposed health workers out of the system will put enormous pressure on services and remaining staff.

“Staffing levels, particularly in acute areas like emergency departments and ICU are critical on a good day, so losing staff in an environment where there are already serious gaps has a big impact,” says Sarah Dalton.

“While we appreciate this is a rapidly changing and challenging picture, it is crucial that DHBs support the safety and wellbeing of their staff”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 