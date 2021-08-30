News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Navy Personnel And Accommodation Facility Test Negative

Monday, 30 August 2021, 5:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

All personnel connected with the Royal New Zealand Navy accommodation facility at Narrow Neck in Devonport have tested negative for COVID-19 following a positive waste water test last week.

The negative tests on the 64 personnel were confirmed today. These comprise 56 New Zealand Defence Force personnel and eight contractors who either live at or who have visited the site.

With the community outbreak of the SARS-COV-2 Delta variant originating in Devonport, the Navy had initiated waste water sampling at the Naval Base and Narrow Neck to confirm the Navy was not impacted.

The Narrow Neck facility returned a positive result late on Wednesday 25 August following waste water sampling on Monday 23 August.

As a result of the single positive test, the facility was put into lockdown to restrict access to and from it. Subsequent waste water samples taken at Narrow Neck on Thursday 26 August have returned negative results.


All personnel at Narrow Neck have been operating at Alert Level 4 in accordance with the Ministry of Health Order and were tested for COVID-19 on the direction of the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.


No NZDF personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the current community Delta outbreak.

In response to media questions, none of those isolating at Narrow Neck have worked at the Crowne Plaza MIQF

