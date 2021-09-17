News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

World Sight Day - Love Your Eyes Campaign

Friday, 17 September 2021, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Eye Health Aotearoa

With an estimated 180,000 New Zealanders living with severe to moderate functional vision loss, New Zealanders are being called to join the #LoveYourEyes pledge, a global challenge aiming for 1 million tests to be completed by World Sight Day on 14 October.

Launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), #LoveYourEyes asks participants to make a commitment to their eye health through the simple act of having an eye test. In New Zealand, where the number of those with severe to moderate functional vision loss is predicted to reach 220,000 by 2028, commitment to public eye health is critical.

Up to 20 percent of patients are living with preventable blindness, including those with glaucoma. Approximately 68,000 New Zealanders over the age of 40 have glaucoma, but half of those are unaware they even have the disease.

There are four pledges people can make via the Eye Heath Aotearoa website, including ‘prevent sight loss’, ‘preserve my sight’, ‘protect my eyes’ and ‘prioritise my eyes’. While the challenge is to reach one million eye tests – including all vision tests and eye health tests – it’s hoped people will also recognise how they can care for their eyes, for example, using correct safety equipment or having regular eye health check-ups.

Those who cannot complete their pledge by 14 October due to lockdown restrictions are asked to undertake their pledge when they are able, or it is appropriate.

John Mulka, Interim Chair of Eye Health Aotearoa (EHA) and Chief Executive of Blind Low Vision NZ, is excited by this international call to action and encourages New Zealanders to see the benefit it can have for our country’s eye health.

“Every day, an average of six New Zealanders turn to Blind Low Vision NZ for support with sight loss. One-third of those have macular disease and in an aging population, we anticipate seeing more people with age-related sight loss.

“We are calling on all New Zealanders to #LoveYourEyes so no-one experiences unnecessary or preventable sight loss, and everyone can achieve their full potential.”

An important focus for #LoveYourEyes is equality and inclusion, and in New Zealand, it’s hoped Māori and Pacific Island populations, as well as lower-income and elderly, will heed the call to have an eye test as they experience a prevalence of associated sight-threatening diseases such as diabetes.

An estimated 160,000 New Zealanders are living with Type 2 diabetes, and they will most likely benefit from routine eye screening, tight glycemic control and follow-up to significantly improve diabetes-related vision care.

To help in getting tests to those who need them, eye health professionals are encouraged to pledge their support by offering free eye tests in the spirit of #LoveYourEyes.

Employers are also encouraged to participate, by pledging to get their employees tested so they can work to their full potential.

To celebrate New Zealand’s participation in #LoveYourEyes and mark World Sight Day on October 14, a special event will be held at the Land’s End Boutique Hotel in Bluff. It will be the first event in the world streamed by the IAPB and WHO, and also be the southernmost eye-testing site in the world. All those in attendance will have a chance to have their eyes tested, including dignitaries; members and volunteers of trust organisations such as Blind Low Vision NZ, Macular Degeneration New Zealand, Eye Health Aotearoa; eye health professionals, and members of New Zealand’s blind and low vision community.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eye Health Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 