News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Te Aho O Te Kahu Welcomes The Release Of The Pharmac Review Panel’s Final Report

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 11:10 am
Press Release: Te Aho o te Kahu

Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency, welcomes the recommendations related to cancer medicines in the Pharmac Review Panel’s final report.

“Equitable access to effective cancer medicines is an essential part of cancer control,” Chief Executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu, Dr Diana Sarfati said.

“We hope to see tangible improvements for people living with cancer across Aotearoa as a result of this review.”

The issue of cancer medicines funding in Aotearoa is addressed in the report, with the Panel making three recommendations specifically regarding cancer medicines.

The first two address whether cancer medicines should be funded differently to other medicines.

“Ultimately, the Panel has recommended that cancer medicines be considered in the same way as other medicines are.

“We understand the rationale behind this decision given the demands on Pharmac and the competing priorities it has to balance.

“Currently, cancer medicines already have an accelerated pathway for consideration by Pharmac.”

The third cancer-specific recommendation is that Pharmac work with Te Aho o Te Kahu to enable closer integration with the cancer sector, with a focus on ensuring equitable access to funded cancer medicines.

“As the agency responsible for providing leadership across the entire spectrum of cancer control, we are uniquely placed to support Pharmac to better connect with the cancer health sector.

“This is something we are already doing and look forward to increasing this partnership in future.”

A report released recently by Te Aho o Te Kahu identified at least 20 different particularly substantial gaps in funding across cancer medicines for solid tumours, and when blood cancers are taken into consideration, there are likely to be several more.

“Our recent analysis showed that there are opportunities to improve the range of medicines funded here in Aotearoa, and we are pleased to see that through the recent Budget announcements, Pharmac is now in a position to progress some of these options.

“We will continue to work with Pharmac to ensure those living with cancer get access to the best and most effective cancer medications.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Aho o te Kahu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 