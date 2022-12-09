News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

ProCare Formalises Partnership With Moana Connect To Help Pacific Communities

Friday, 9 December 2022, 9:43 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, and Pacific research organisation, Moana Connect, are delighted to announce they have signed a partnership agreement to formalise their partnership and commitment to support each other’s strategic objectives to improve the wellbeing of our Pacific families.

Bindi Nowell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare, says “In order to help address health inequities across Aotearoa, it is essential that organisations work together to collaborate, provide expert support and integrated services. Our partnership with Moana Connect is another step forward in delivering whānau-centered healthcare that is more responsive towards improving the health and wellbeing of our Pacific communities faster.”

Viv Pole, Senior Advisor for Pacific Health at ProCare says, “We’ve worked with Moana Connect for many years now and have built a trusted relationship. We see them as a key influencer in the Pacific communities especially in research and evidence-based studies. We are excited to explore other collaborative opportunities to support our Pacific communities.”

Jacinta Fa’alili-Fidow, CEO at Moana Connect acknowledges the collaboration between the two organisations, their relevance and key strengths, to enable a collective impact that will continue to be made as they work together.

“Importantly, this MoU ensures an open and ongoing dialogue between our organisations and the Pacific communities we represent. It promotes knowledge sharing that will benefit the wider Pacific community especially as ProCare has the highest enrolled Pacific population in Aotearoa. We look forward to working even more closely with the ProCare team on our collective goals.”

Some of the initiatives ProCare and Moana Connect are working together on are:

· DigiFale App training to improve community knowledge and confidence in using the patient portal for booking GP appointments, requesting repeat medication, view lab results etc.

· Au Project – Pacific model of care for Before School assessments

· Child health research studies

· Pacific Data Sovereignty.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 