Up To 70 Waikato People To Get Free Surgery In November

Braemar Charitable Trust will provide free surgeries for up to 70 people in November as part of its long-running Community Surgery Programme.

The Trust owns Hamilton’s Braemar Hospital, and with the help of donated time from surgeons and anaesthetists, it funds free community surgeries for people in need.

Braemar Charitable Trust Manager Paula Baker says the two full days of free surgeries on a Saturday is a massive logistical undertaking, involving staff and volunteers.

“For the first time, Braemar Hospital will open its theatres on two Saturdays, specifically for these free community surgeries. Up to 70 adults and children needing minor surgeries will have procedures on either 9 or 23 November.”

This year from April – September, the Trust has already enabled 52 free community surgeries to help Waikato people, reducing their time on healthcare waitlists and enabling others already on waitlists to be treated sooner.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the dozens of volunteers who will help in November. They include surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, and health care, administrative, professional and equipment sterilisation staff, plus external volunteers.”

Many of the 200 surgeons and anaesthetists who are credentialled to work at Braemar Hospital donate their time for free, to support the Trust. While Braemar Hospital provides consumable items at cost, and the Trust covers other costs such as surgical items, consumables, drugs and nursing staffing.

Ms Baker says referrals for the November free community surgeries are mostly coming from Waikato Hospital.

“It’s expected some of the recipients will have been on public surgery waiting lists for some time or may have been previously declined. Patients are being chosen in line with Te Whatu Ora Waikato referral processes, including reviewing patient waiting times and needs. Some others will have unmet or unseen need due to barriers in accessing a GP for a referral.”

November’s surgeries will include paediatric dental, adult oral surgery, skin lesion removal, day-stay minor orthopaedic surgeries such as carpal tunnel, and hand or foot surgery, general surgery procedures such as PR bleeding/haemorrhoid banding and colonoscopies, gynaecology procedures and children’s ENT procedures such as grommets, tonsils and adenoids.

The ANZ Staff Foundation and Hamilton’s Glenice and John Gallagher Foundation have provided grants to help with hospital consumable costs relating to the community surgery days.

“We are so glad to have supporters who understand that a financial contribution enables people in our community to get on with their lives after a procedure,” says Ms Baker.

The Braemar Charitable Trust Community Surgery Programme has been in place for years, covering specialties such as paediatric dental, plastic, oral and general surgeries. It is aimed at helping people who have been declined or are facing considerable wait times for surgery in the public system, and who do not have health insurance, ACC nor the financial means to pay for private treatment.

Ms Baker says the Trust provides a range of charitable activities aimed at improving health in the Waikato region including free surgeries, scholarships, health training and support for medical research in the region.

“People don’t know a lot about us, but we are the sole owner of Braemar Hospital and we’ve been working steadily in the background for years enabling access vital to improving health outcomes,” she says.

“We encourage everyone to think about how they can help us help the region – this can be through donations to our Trust, suppliers gifting items, or people giving time to help us.”

For more information on Braemar Charitable Trust, visit braemartrust.co.nz.

