Have your say on framework for the heavy rail track network

Transport and Infrastructure Committee

For release: 19 December 2019

Have your say on a new planning and funding framework for the heavy rail track network

The Transport and Infrastructure Committee is calling for submissions on the Land Transport (Rail) Legislation Bill.

The bill would implement a new planning and funding framework for the heavy rail track network owned by KiwiRail.

The Land Transport Management Act 2003 sets out the planning and funding framework for public transport, state highways, road policing, and local roads. The bill would bring the rail network under this framework. This is intended to allow for a more long-term strategic planning focus for the rail network, the ability to consider road and rail investment together, and an integrated and co-ordinated land transport investment programme.

The bill would establish a statutory rail network investment programme (RNIP) that would allow the rail network to be funded from the national land transport fund. Under the bill, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) would advise the Minister of Transport on how the RNIP fits with the overall land transport investment programme. KiwiRail would be responsible for providing rail activities funded from the national land transport fund.

The bill would also allow track user charges, set by regulations to recover rail network costs from track users, to be paid into the national land transport fund.

Tell the Transport and Infrastructure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 7 February 2020.

