Labour plays politics with infrastructure



“Labour is playing politics with taxpayer money on the serious issue of infrastructure”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“While Labour’s announcement on infrastructure investment should be welcomed, the timing and motivation are deeply cynical.

“Labour delayed infrastructure projects for two years. They’ve now brought them back because it’s election year.

“New Zealand needs high-quality, long-term infrastructure to cope with a growing population and to boost our low productivity.

“However, the size and timing of this announcement are completely political.

“Labour announced it would spend $12 billion on infrastructure before it even knew which projects it would fund. That should tell voters all they need to know about Labour’s motivations.

“Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson are playing politics with billions of taxpayer dollars on a serious issue.

“Responsible governments invest intelligently in infrastructure every year, not just in election year.

“This announcement shows how Labour intends to win the election: bribe voters with their own money.”

