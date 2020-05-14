Investment In Housing Gives More People Access To The Home They Deserve

The Green Party says huge new investment in public and transitional housing will get thousands more families into the warm, safe homes they deserve.

$570m has been set aside in this year’s budget to support the delivery of 8000 new homes. Of these, 6000 will be public housing, and 2000 will be transitional homes for people awaiting long-term accommodation.

Kāinga Ora anticipates borrowing approximately $5b over the next four to five years to deliver the homes.

Green Party Co-leader and Housing spokesperson Marama Davidson said today:

“The significant investment in public and transitional housing will ensure thousands of low-income families have access to a warm, dry and affordable home. It’s a win for everyone, especially for those who need it most.

“Quality housing is a human right. This has always been the Green Party’s policy, and it is a cornerstone of our role as a Government partner. We have long fought for all of us to have access to secure, quality housing, and asked this term for a significant and urgent investment in public housing. These additional homes will go a long way to reducing housing inequality in Aotearoa.

“During the COVID crisis, we have shown our collective ability to look after each other. As we move forward, we can keep up this kaupapa and ensure no one is left behind. That starts with ensuring we all have a safe place to call home.

“Not only will this investment provide thousands of additional homes for whānau throughout Aotearoa, but it will also jumpstart construction activity, meaning more work to aid our COVID recovery.”

As well as the investment in new homes, an additional $56m is being allocated towards the Government’s insulation and heating programme, Warmer Kiwi Homes. The extra funding will cover 90% of the cost of retrofitting an estimated 9000 homes, fulfilling part of the Green Party’s Confidence and Supply agreement with the Government.

“Around 600,000 households are still damp and cold because they don’t have good enough insulation, heating, and ventilation. Insulating more of these homes means fewer of our children getting sick, and cheaper energy bills for families,” said Green Party Energy spokesperson Gareth Hughes.

“This funding means more of our existing houses will be fit for families to live in. Everyone deserves a warm, dry home – and with this money, that will be a reality for more people.

“Investment in quality housing will ensure a more equitable recovery from the COVID crisis. It is an investment in everyone in New Zealand – both now, and for generations to come,” said Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.

© Scoop Media

