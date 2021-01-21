ACT Welcomes Biden Presidency

“The ACT Party congratulates President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration today,” says ACT Foreign Affairs spokesperson Brooke van Velden

“We hoped for a smooth, peaceful transition of power and we’re relieved this has occurred.

“The United States of America is an important ally of New Zealand.

“We are hopeful the Biden Administration will uphold democracy, the rule of law, and in particular the global rules-based system.

“We will support the United States in pushing back against authoritarian regimes that don’t recognise or respect peoples’ human rights.

“This new administration presents an opportunity to strengthen trade between our and other liberal democracies.

“We particularly hope President Biden will seek to do this by joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.”

