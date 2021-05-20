Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· Projected 221,000 more people to be in employment over the forecast period, with unemployment set to decrease to 4.2 percent.

· Up to 33,000 children to be lifted out of poverty on the after housing costs measure, benefits boosted by between $32 and $55 a week.

· $57.3 billion infrastructure investment over five years, including $11.6 billion for housing.

Budget 2021 will secure Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19, creating jobs and investing to address the long-term challenges of child poverty, housing and climate change.

“This Budget targets investments that will set Aotearoa New Zealand up to both recover from COVID-19 and be stronger than when we entered the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“By targeting investments in reducing child poverty, building houses and other critical infrastructure and tackling climate change we are creating jobs and stimulus, while also laying the foundations to recover stronger.

“Our economic plan is working. We have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the OECD, growth has exceeded expectations and debt is lower than forecast. Coupled with our successful management of the virus, we are well placed to seize the opportunities the recovery now presents.

“Previous economic downturns have made inequality worse. We’re taking a different approach. By investing in those who need it the most, we are driving the recovery by reducing need, at the same time as providing stimulus for our economy.

“As well as investing in the homes, family and whanau who need it most, we will continue to invest in critical services like health, education and social housing, in order to support the recovery.”

“With ongoing global uncertainty we will need to remain cautious. To ensure we can weather the uncertain times ahead we need to keep managing the economy responsibly,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Budget 2021 strikes a careful balance between securing the economic recovery and keeping a lid on the debt we took on during COVID-19 to protect lives and livelihoods, Grant Robertson said.

“This year is also the 30th anniversary of the so-called ‘Mother of All Budgets’ that saw benefits slashed and other social programmes cut. We are repairing some of that damage by boosting main benefits by up to $55 per week, in line with the recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group.

“Not only will this give a sense of dignity and hope to those who receive that boost in income, it will also help reduce inequality and provide ongoing stimulus to the economy.

“As we emerge from the impacts of COVID-19 it is critical that we do not make the mistakes of the past where some New Zealanders benefit from the recovery and others are left behind. Ours will be an investment-focused recovery that supports all New Zealanders and ensures our finances remain sustainable.

“While we recover and rebuild, we will also continue making progress on our most challenging long-term issues: housing, climate change, and child wellbeing. To do this, we’ll be making sure new spending is directed toward the greatest need.

“New Zealanders have weathered the storm of COVID-19, today we take the next steps in our recovery together,” Grant Robertson said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:"An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders"

Budget 2021 will secure Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19, creating jobs and investing to address the long-term challenges of child poverty, housing and climate change.
“This Budget targets investments that will set Aotearoa New Zealand up to both recover from COVID-19 and be stronger than when we entered the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 