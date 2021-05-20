Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Budget 2021 Lacks A Pathway Back To Prosperity

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Today’s Budget lacks the plan and ambition this country needs to grow our economy and reduce the debt burden on future generations, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

“This Budget is confirmation of Labour’s inability to deliver. There is nothing in it for middle New Zealand.

“It is the Broken Compass Budget. Labour doesn’t have any direction for getting the country back on track to prosperity.

“This Budget lacks the aspiration we need if we’re going to grow the economy and create more jobs so we can pay down debt faster.

“With losses projected for the next five years, the quality of government spending matters now more than ever – and we’ve seen today that Labour does not have its priorities right.

“To truly ‘secure our recovery’ we need to provide businesses the confidence they need to invest, so they can employ more staff and pay good wages.

“All New Zealanders are feeling the pinch right now – not just those on jobseeker benefits and the minimum wage – so where is the plan to take the entire country back to prosperity?

“Treasury says the benefit increases announced today are needed to stave off rising poverty because of the economic conditions made worse by the Labour Government – inflation, rent and unemployment. Even with these changes, child poverty rates are set to flat-line while some conditions will get worse.

“There was little in the Budget today for New Zealanders who have seen their rents jump by $100 a week since Labour came into office.

“There was little in the Budget for New Zealanders who are seeing power prices start to increase as the impacts of the oil and gas ban take hold.

“There was little in the Budget for businesses that have been lumped with the extra costs of minimum wage hikes, an extra public holiday and compulsory unionism – on top of the sacrifices they’ve made during the pandemic.

“The Government isn’t intending to fix the Resource Management Act until 2024, which will be cold comfort to those desperate for an end this country’s housing shortage.

“A National Government would be more aspirational for New Zealanders. We don’t want Kiwis to just exist on a benefit. We want them to have jobs, to prosper and to have a future.

“National would eliminate wasteful spending, let Kiwis keep more of what they earn, and give businesses the confidence to invest, innovate and grow.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:"An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders"

Budget 2021 will secure Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19, creating jobs and investing to address the long-term challenges of child poverty, housing and climate change.
“This Budget targets investments that will set Aotearoa New Zealand up to both recover from COVID-19 and be stronger than when we entered the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 