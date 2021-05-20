Green Party Supports Budget 2021 Which Will Help Those In Poverty

The Green Party supports the 2021 Budget which increases income support for New Zealanders living in poverty, and we’ll continue to push for a long term commitment to lift all New Zealanders out of poverty.

The Budget also invests over $2.1 billion in climate related initiatives, including $300 million to quadruple the size of the Green Investment fund to kick-start low carbon technologies while we await the Climate Change Commission recommendations, which will guide the next round of climate action from Government.

Additionally, the commitment to recycle ETS revenue from next year's budget into Green initiatives will mean approximately $3 billion towards climate action in the coming years.

“We know that increasingly, New Zealanders have struggled to get by, compounded by the housing crisis that is locking New Zealanders out of a secure, warm, accessible home,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.

“The Greens alongside community groups have long pushed to end poverty here in Aotearoa. Whether it be the redistribution of wealth with tax reform and a Guaranteed Minimum Income, or the implementation of the WEAG recommendations.

“We all deserve a strong social safety net that helps people live with dignity. That’s why we are pleased to see this increase in support, in line with the recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group.

“I’m proud of the funding allocated in my Ministerial delegation to transform the way we address family violence and sexual violence in this country, this too will help those struggling the most in this country”.

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw says Budget 2021 has important wins for the climate, building off last term which saw the establishment of the Zero Carbon Act, the Climate Change Commission, the Green Investment fund, and fixing the Emissions Trading Scheme.

“Addressing the climate crisis requires a range of measures, both large and small, and Budget 2021 includes important wins for the climate, however we know there is more to do.

“When we get the Climate Change Commission’s final advice, work will start immediately on an Emissions Reduction Plan detailing how we will meet our climate targets. This signals our next big step towards climate action.

“Whilst we await that advice, putting $300 million into the Green Investment Fund will mean we continue moving towards net zero carbon as a country.

“The next part of our climate work, the Emissions Reduction Plan, will need to cover every part of the economy – including, but not limited to, finance, energy, transport, waste and agriculture.

“I’m also really pleased that we will use funds from polluters, through the ETS on Green initiatives as of 2022, this amounts to approximately $3 billion on climate action.

“We know we have much more to do. If we are going to meet the scale of the climate crisis, this term every Minister must be a Climate Change Minister. We have to work together to protect our planet now to ensure the future of our kids and grandkids.

“I’m thrilled that we are also seeing action on climate change with $1.3 billion for regional rail, and an additional 47,000 warmer kiwi homes that will receive heating and/or insulation.

The Greens are glad to see the Cooperation Agreement working, allowing for ongoing wins for people and the planet.

“We’re really happy that our partnership with Labour has resulted in key Ministerial wins in the areas of climate action, biodiversity with more funding to tackle kauri dieback, family violence and sexual violence, and homelessness”, says James Shaw.

© Scoop Media

