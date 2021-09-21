Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

One Of Two Additional Rotorua MIQ Hotels, Quarantine Facility

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 1:34 pm
Press Release: The Maori Party

MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi, today revealed that the Government is looking to add two additional MIQ facilities in Rotorua. With one, functioning as a quarantine facility for infectious cases of Covid-19.

“Sources have indicated that two additional MIQ facilities in Rotorua are being looked at, with one potentially going online as a quarantine facility. This changes the prospects completely for the people of Te Arawa and Rotorua,” said Waititi.

“What our people need to understand, is the difference between isolation and quarantine. Currently, there are 3 isolation facilities in Rotorua. Any person who tests positive in these hotels are shuttled to an Auckland quarantine facility, where they are kept - whilst infectious.”

“Except, the addition of a quarantine facility in Rotorua keeps and brings those infectious, to our community. This only increases the potential for a MIQ breach leading to a community outbreak. It adds more pressure on the local health system and ultimately means more lockdowns. This would be disastrous for Rotorua, and especially Māori who make up 45% of the Rotorua population.”

“With predispositions to poorer health outcome a worry, so too are poor Māori vaccination rates provided by Lakes DHB.”

“Lakes DHB has the poorest delivery in equitable vaccination rates for Māori in Aotearoa. For every 5 non-Māori vaccinated among the 20-34 group, only 2-Māori are being vaccinated. This rate is atrocious but only further justifies why additional MIQ-facilities cannot be welcomed in Rotorua.”

“As well as the effect additional MIQ will have on the economic recovery of tourism, Te Arawa iwi have also been left out of the conversation. Ngāti Whakaue and Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao have both written strong letters in opposition of additional MIQ facilities, and I back them completely.”

“This is not about stopping MIQ and we understand the urgency at which whānau overseas want and need to return to Aotearoa. But the Government need to look at investing in the infrastructure to support this effort. If it means building purpose-built facilities or upgrades to Queenstown’s hospital – so be it.”

“We look to complete the gathering of signatures on Te Paati Māori’s ‘No-more-MIQ’ petition on Friday, before presenting it to the house. With 2,000-signatures we are needing more support to protect Rotorua.”

“With the tens-of-thousands online in yesterday’s newly launched MIQ lobby, a decision is only imminent. Whilst Rotorua is built upon the manaaki of their people, there is no manaaki without the life of their people – and that is the unfortunate ultimatum.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,085 Overall Cases, Auckland Moving to Level 3


14 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On the Great Covid Mask Debate, plus a music playlist


Ay caramba. Only yesterday, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Nick Wilson was still feeling it necessary to suggest that the government should maybe make mask-wearing compulsory, in the likes of schools and workplaces. The chronic official reluctance to do so is still something of a puzzle. From the outset of the pandemic right through until Delta arrived... More>>



 
 


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 