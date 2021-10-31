Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

A Little Honesty Shows Why Kiwis Can't Self-isolate

Sunday, 31 October 2021, 2:38 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

A little honesty from Andrew Little on Q+A this morning shows why Kiwis are stuck offshore waiting for MIQ, with Little saying “we expected to be in this position in probably six weeks to two months’ time."

“Health Minister Andrew Little explained that home-isolation is failing, including a case being sent a clearance letter after four days’ isolation while he was still bedridden, by saying the growth in case numbers was six weeks to two months ahead of where the Government expected," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Little’s admission explains so much. The vaccine roll out was late. Booster jabs are not ready. Hospital capacity is not ready. Rapid Antigen testing is not ready. Home isolation for travellers is only now being trialled. The truth is, this arrogant Government thought it had won, and COVID would never be in the community so it had all year to vaccinate.

“The MIQ announcement was a fizzer because the Government was unprepared to do anything but continue MIQ. It can’t support a few hundred people self-isolating, the real reason it can’t have offshore arrivals self-isolating is it can’t support the few hundred it has now.

“The Government’s response is now layering announcement upon announcement beside the MIQ fizzer, adding confusion and chaos. There’s the roadmap, there’s the traffic light, there’s the complex array of thresholds for reaching the traffic light system, schools might or might not open on November 15, and on it goes. The underlying cause is it's simply not prepared for what is happening.

“ACT knows the Government has had robust proposals for self-isolation schemes. They are from credible operators it already uses for other purposes, but it has not taken it up. It should allow fully vaccinated Kiwis who’ve had a negative test to self-isolate using saliva testing and GPS technology, but has turned it down.

“The Government had 18-months to prepare for an outbreak and did nothing. Delta was first discovered in December and formally identified in May, but the Government didn’t take any steps at all until July.

“ACT has been saying for over a year that New Zealand needs a nimble, tech-enabled, risk proportionate response to COVID, prepared to manage it onshore if necessary, but the Government has said it knows best even as every other country except China abandoned elimination.

“What the Government should do is follow ACT’s COVID 3.0 plan, in five movements:

1. Recognise that eradication no longer stacks up. We must move to a policy of harm minimisation. This policy should aim to reduce transmission, hospitalisation, and death from COVID at the least possible cost of overall wellbeing.
2. Move from isolating whole cities to isolating only those who it makes sense to isolate. Personal isolation should be restricted to three groups: those who are medically vulnerable and require special protection, those who have recently arrived in New Zealand and are privately isolating, and those who have tested positive as part of widespread surveillance testing.
3. Move from chronic fear and uncertainty and get on a clear path to restoring freedom. We should settle when the vaccine rollout is ‘complete’ and aim to get Kiwis home for Christmas.
4. Move from a ‘government knows best’ approach to an approach of openness, and host all in ‘sprints’. In each sprint, the business community and all of society are invited to help reach clearly identified goals of lower transmission rates, hospitalisations and deaths, in time for reopening.
5. The entire tone of New Zealand’s COVID response should shift from fear and a singular focus on public health to a focus on maximising overall wellbeing.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist


Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>

Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 