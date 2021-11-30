Grace Period For Expired Driver Licences Cruises Into 2022

Hon Michael Wood

Minister of Transport

Due to the ongoing Delta outbreak and extended lockdowns, all New Zealand driver licences and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will now be valid until 31 May 2022, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today.

“This further extension to the validity of driver licenses recognises that the COVID-19 restrictions, especially in Auckland, have impacted people’s ability to get their licence renewed,” Michael Wood said.

“The impact of COVID-19 and extended lockdowns has been hard on everyone, and this is one small thing that we can take off peoples’ to do list until next year. The extension doesn’t change the responsibility of drivers to be medically fit to drive, comply with relevant restrictions and conditions on their licence and obey all road rules. Any licence suspensions and disqualifications will also continue to apply,” Michael Wood said.

The extension to the expiry date of Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs) and vehicle licences (‘regos’) has not been extended further. Any of these that expired on or after 21 July 2021, will only be valid until 30 November 2021.



“Unlike driver licences, people have been able to get their WoFs, CoFs and regos under the Alert Level system, so the expiry date for these has not been extended.

“During the extension, over 1.2 million WoF and CoF inspections have been conducted, and over 1.1 million regos have been renewed. I encourage those people who haven’t done theirs yet, to act fast to get it done before you take off for summer.

“I also urge everyone, before any trip, to check their vehicle is safe. We’re asking drivers before they set off, to check your tyres, windscreen, wipers, mirrors, indicators, look for rust, and test your lights,” Michael Wood said.

Background

The extension applies to:

· driver licences

· driver licence endorsements (eg P endorsements that allow licence holders to carry passengers for a fee)

· driver identification cards (eg those that are displayed in taxis)

