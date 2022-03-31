Parliament

Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 5:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Associate Minister of Māori Development
Minita Tuarua Whakawhanake Māori

Ō koutou kiri i whakaranua ki te raukawa ka kino!

Ka kino i te oneone, ko te urupū tō uru mōkehu ka taea e te hau, nāna nei ia he kaiwharawhara, ko te tāpiri o Takapau terehua kei raro.

E rangahau ana te tangata ki aku taniwha hiku roa ka makere he tiki pounamu he whatu tongarerewa e taka ana ki te uru e kau ana i te awa o koro kia whiti kia kōrangi a tangi haere atu ana ki te mate!

Associate Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta wishes to acknowledge the passing of Māori leader and renowned lawyer Dr Moana Jackson (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou).

“It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance Māori and Indigenous issues across Aotearoa New Zealand and the globe.

“He was a gifted and humble orator, leading vital conversations on deconstructing racism, and helping both Māori and Pākehā understand the impacts of colonisation. Although softly spoken, his words were always insightful.

“Moana’s contribution was immense and he will be remembered as a leading expert in constitutional law, the Treaty of Waitangi and Indigenous rights. I know he will also continue to be an inspiration to many Māori lawyers, advocates and academics for years to come.

“My thoughts are with his whānau and all of those mourning this great rangatira,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

During his career, Dr Jackson co-founded Ngā Kaiwhakamarama i Ngā Ture (the Māori Legal Service). He also authored the groundbreaking report, Māori and the Criminal Justice System: He Whaipaanga Hou, and went on to help draft the UN Declaration of Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“He was a tower of strength – providing incredible intellectual leaedership on achieving a more equitable justice system and a constitutional framework that better reflected who we are in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little said.

Nō reira kei taku manu kōrero, kei taku manu kākā waha nui e rere ki ō rākau teitei kia tae atu koe ki ō hoa manu i Te Wao Tapunui a Tāne! Haere e oki!

