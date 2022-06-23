Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Promised Action On Shortages A Year Ago

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Despite the Government being aware of widespread building materials shortages in June last year, they did nothing to fix the problem, National’s Building and Construction spokesperson Andrew Bayly says.

“After questioning from National, then Minister of Building and Construction Poto Williams conceded to Select Committee in June last year this was a “live issue for everybody”. But despite claiming that “we’re not going to let this lie”, the shortage in building materials has only become worse.

“Builders are now suffering because Labour got lazy and did nothing for 12 months except create another working group.

“Megan Woods could have chosen to back National’s legislation to authorise imported plasterboard that meets New Zealand standards, or offer another solution of her own.

“Having had ample time to understand the issue and talk to the sector – Labour has no concrete proposals to tackle the problem of plasterboard shortages.

“Concerningly, the Minister conceded at Select Committee this morning that members of the taskforce were only asked to join on Monday – just hours before the group was made public.

“It’s obvious the Government only announced the taskforce in a weak attempt to distract from their own failure on this issue.

“Despite being aware of problems in the building materials industry more than a year ago, the Government sat on its hands and did nothing. Changing the Minister and announcing a working group is just window dressing and won’t do anything to fix problems in the sector.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Parliament: Grounds Fully Reopened
Parliament’s grounds have been fully reopened today at a ceremony and community event with mana whenua, members of the public, and representatives of Parliament... More>>


Chris Hipkins: Statement On Charlotte Bellis
On 31 January I released a statement regarding Charlotte Bellis and her MIQ application. I stated that emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days... More>>



Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:



National: Goodfellow To Retire As Party President
Peter Goodfellow today announced he will not seek re-election as President of the National Party at its Annual Conference. Mr Goodfellow will remain as a director on the board for one final term to assist in the transition... More>>

Police: Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 