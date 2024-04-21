Fatal crash, SH6, Lower Buller Gorge

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 6 in the Lower Buller Gorge yesterday, Saturday 20 April.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash at around 6.15pm.

Sadly, despite the efforts of first responders, the driver was unable to be revived and died at the scene. They were the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police are providing support to their whānau at this difficult time and a blessing of the crash scene is being arranged in consultation with next of kin.

Serious Crash Unit have conducted a scene examination and enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

