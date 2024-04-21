Fatal Crash, Helena Bay, Whangārei

20 April

Police can confirm a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Helena Bay this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Webb Road and Russell Road around 3.15pm.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian after leaving the road and colliding with a power pole.

Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time, and they are being provided with support.

Another person received minor injuries.

The area was cordoned while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

The road is now open to traffic, and motorists are advised to take care as contractors work on the damaged power pole.

Enquiries are ongoing

