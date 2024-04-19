Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Restoring Citizenship Removed By Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 Bill

Friday, 19 April 2024, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Governance and Administration Committee

The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee is calling for submissions on the Restoring Citizenship Removed By Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 Bill.

The bill would repeal the Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982. It would also enable people whose New Zealand citizenship was removed by the 1982 Act to receive, on application, New Zealand citizenship as of right.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 31 May 2024.

For more details about the bill:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Governance and Administration Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 