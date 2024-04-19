Have Your Say On The Restoring Citizenship Removed By Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 Bill

The Chairperson of the Governance and Administration Committee is calling for submissions on the Restoring Citizenship Removed By Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982 Bill.

The bill would repeal the Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982. It would also enable people whose New Zealand citizenship was removed by the 1982 Act to receive, on application, New Zealand citizenship as of right.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 31 May 2024.

For more details about the bill:

