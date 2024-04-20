Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Investigating Wilful Damage In Porirua

Saturday, 20 April 2024, 7:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for slashing a number of tyres on vehicles across Porirua this afternoon.

About 1pm, Police were called to Lyttelton Avenue after a person was seen slashing tyres. It appears a number of vehicles across the central business district have been targeted.

The man was seen wheeling along a white push bike. He is about 172-180cm (5’8” to 5’11”) tall, dressed in a grey hoodie and grey jeans.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the man, or anyone with photos or videos of him. We also want to hear from you if your vehicle was targeted.

Please contact us via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update my report”. Please reference the file number 240420/6918.

