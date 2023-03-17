Parliament

Western Ring Route Complete

Friday, 17 March 2023, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Michael Wood

Minister of Transport

Aucklanders now have more ways to get around as Transport Minister Michael Wood opened the direct State Highway 1 (SH1) to State Highway 18 (SH18) underpass today, marking the completion of the 48-kilometre Western Ring Route (WRR).

“The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport system to make it safer, more resilient and efficient for now and future generations to come,” Michael Wood said.

“The Western Ring Route will provide a second route through Auckland, supporting economic transformation as a major freight corridor to enable goods and services to move safely and steadily throughout New Zealand.

“The completion of the SH1 to SH18 underpass wraps up two decades of major infrastructure projects on WRR including the Waterview tunnel, SH16 Causeway Upgrade, and the Northern Corridor Improvements Project.

“The Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle demonstrated that climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing our transport network. The alternative route WRR provides will improve the resilience and performance of Auckland’s transport network.

“The Government is investing significantly in transport infrastructure in Auckland. In addition to this project we recently broke ground on Auckland Light Rail, announced an additional $200 million into the Eastern Busway extension to bring the Crown contribution to over $600 million, started construction on O Mahurangi – Penlink, and opened the Old Māngere Bridge Replacement.

“The WRR links Manukau, the city, West Auckland and the North Shore, creating more connections in the transport network, supporting growth and ensuring greater reliability and resilience.

“Whether this is through the transport of goods, people travelling to work, school or visiting whānau and family, an efficient, safe, modern, and resilient transport network is central to ensuring Auckland thrives,” Michael Wood said.

